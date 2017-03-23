Adele has paid tribute to the victims of the Westminster attack during a concert in New Zealand.

The London-born singer dedicated her song “Make You Feel My Love” to the people who lost their lives in the atrocity.

Four people including the suspected attacker and a police officer died in Wednesday’s attack. At least 40 others were injured in the attack, with seven reported to be in a critical condition.

“Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London,” the London-born singer, who grew up in Tottenham in North London, said. “I'm literally on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us.

“It's very strange not being home, all I want to do today is be at home with my friends and family," she continued.

“All of them are fine but there are four people who aren't fine so let's dedicate this to them tonight.”

In pictures: Westminster attack







1/9 An air ambulance lands after gunfire sounds were heard close to the Palace of Westminster in London PA wire

2/9 MPs wait until the situation is under control in Westminster. 'The alleged assailant was shot by armed police,' David Lidington, leader of the House of Commons, told the house. BBC News

3/9 Crowds gather in Westminster after shooting incident, which police are treating as terror attack BBC News

4/9 Police were also called to an incident on Westminster Bridge nearby AP

5/9 Early reports indicate the car, which mounted the pavement on Westminster Bridge and mowed into around a dozen people, was the same vehicle which then rammed into the railings of the Palace of Westminster, just around the corner Reuters

6/9 Security sources described the suspected assailant as a middle-aged Asian man, who is understood to have left the car before attacking a police officer with a seven-to-eight inch knife PA wire

7/9 Police have asked people to avoid the immediate area to allow emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident AP

8/9 One woman has died and a number of others, including the police officer, have been hurt, according to a junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital Reuters

9/9 At least three gun shots were heard by those inside Westminster, and proceedings in the House of Commons have been suspended AP

Around 40,000 fans held up lights during the Grammy-winning-singer's emotional tribute at Auckland’s Mount Smart stadium.

Fellow Brit James Corden commemorated the tragedy during his uncharacteristically sombre Late Late Show in the US. The comedian also said it was unsettling to be so far away from his hometown while the attack took place.

“There was a terror attack today in my hometown - the city of London - in Westminster,” Corden, who grew up in Buckinghamshire, told his predominantly American audience.

“While we’re filming this, it’s still unknown what the motives were. What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured," the host said.

“Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home. When something like that happens in your hometown, you don’t have a feeling of being glad that you’re so far away, what you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.”

A vigil is being held in Trafalgar Square at 6pm to commemorate the victims of the attack, following a minute's silence observed at 9.33am in honour of PC Palmer's badge number.