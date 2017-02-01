Beyonce announces she is pregnant with twins

Beyonce has revealed she is pregnant with twins.

The singer-songwriter broke the news to her 92.3 million Instagram followers.

Alongside a picture showing her growing baby bump, she wrote: "We would like to share our love and happiness.

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

She signed her message from The Carters.

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, are already parents to daughter, Blue Ivy, who is five years old.

Within 30 minutes the post had garnered more than 1.4 million likes.

The Single Ladies singer, 35, famously revealed she was pregnant with her daughter Blue Ivy during a live performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2011.

Prior to this, she suffered a miscarriage and used the experience to write "the saddest song" of her life.

Beyonce married rapper Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, in 2008 after a five-year relationship following several collaborations, including on her 2003 hit Crazy In Love.