Tributes have been pouring in for musician Chris Cornell after his sudden death, aged 52.

In a statement, the singer's representative Brian Bumberry said he had died suddenly on Wednesday night after performing in Detroit.

Cornell's family have asked for privacy while they work with a medical examiner to determine his exact cause of death.

The singer is most famous for his work with 1990s rock band Soundgarden and later with the group Audioslave.

He later received a Golden Globe nomination for writing and performing the theme song to James Bond film Casino Royale in 2006.

Jane's Addiction star Dave Navarro said he was "so so stunned" to hear about Cornell's death, saying it was "such a terrible and sad loss".

Meanwhile, Billy Idol called his death "another blow", saying he was a "great singer and artist".

1/11 Chris Cornell of Audioslave at the 2002 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, CA. Saturday, December 7, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. Getty Images

2/11 HOLLYWOOOD - SEPTEMBER 10: The members of Audioslave pose backstage with VH1 Music & Talent Executive Vice President Rick Krim (C) at the "ReAct Now: Music & Relief" benefit concert at Paramount Studios on September 10, 2005 in Hollywood, California. The special, featuring musical performances from a wide array of artists, seeks to raise much-needed funds for The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, America's Second Harvest and similar organizations as they continue their relief efforts in the devastating wake of Hurricane Katrina. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Getty Images

3/11 CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 08: Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs onstage and headlines the 2010 Lollapalooza festival in Grant Park on August 8, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 08: Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs onstage and headlines the 2010 Lollapalooza festival in Grant Park on August 8, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images

4/11 TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Musician/actor Chris Cornell of "Machine Gun Preacher" poses for a portrait during 2011 Toronto Film Festival on September 9, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Matt Carr/Getty Images

5/11 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs on stage at Big Day Out 2012 at the Sydney Showground on January 26, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

6/11 NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Soundgarden performs at Citi Presents Exclusive Soundgarden Performance Celebrating 20th Anniversary of "Superunknown" at Webster Hall on June 2, 2014 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Citi

7/11 NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: Chris Cornell and Family attend the New York Screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theatre on April 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Getty Images North America

8/11 Musician Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo REUTERS

9/11 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - OCTOBER 26: Eddie Vedder (L) of Pearl Jam and Chris Cornell perform during the 28th annual Bridge School Benefit at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 26, 2014 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Getty Images North America

10/11 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Kim Thayil, Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd of Soundgarden visit SiriusXM Studios on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Getty Images North America

11/11 AP

Comedian Ed Byrne called the news "an unexpected gut punch".

Tributes having been pouring in from famous names across the music industry:

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell Soundgarden is forever grunge https://t.co/SuObrI1piU — Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) May 18, 2017

I hope it's ok with the grief police if I say Chris Cornell's death has come as an unexpected gut punch this morning. — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) May 18, 2017

Currently I have no words about Chris Cornell whatsoever other than that is fucking heartbreaking — James McMahon (@jamesjammcmahon) May 18, 2017

Saddened by the news of Chris Cornell's passing. He was an incredible singer. I took this picture of him and Jimmy Page in 2014. RIP CC pic.twitter.com/3alaPJF1PP — Hunter Burgan (@TranquilMammoth) May 18, 2017

Gutted to hear Chris Cornell has passed away. Audioslave are one of my all time favourite bands. I saw him live 6 times & was always amazing — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) May 18, 2017

Soundgarden was a highly influential band on the Seattle music scene, finding fame around the same time as Nirvana and Pearl Jam.