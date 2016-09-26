dvsn shares remix of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed”

dvsn, the latest breakthrough R&B duo from OVO Sound, has shared a new remix of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” fresh off his new album, Blonde.

The somewhat-rough cut debuted during Nineteen85’s set on the OVO Sound Radio show on Beats 1 this weekend. Previously, dvsn remixed Aaliyah’s “One in a Million” and Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On” in recent months. Purists should be happy with each remix as Nineteen85 adds his minimalistic touch to each track, and singer Daniel Daley chimes in, adding his own vocals next to some of the best R&B singers to ever do it.

dvsn has been doing their thing opening for Drake and Future’s Summer Sixteen Tour all summer and released their debut album, Sept. 5, earlier this year.

Rest in peace Baby Girl. RIP Marvin.

Listen to the track in its entirety below.