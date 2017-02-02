Ed Sheeran tickets for his massive new tour go on sale today.

The singer-songwriter announced the dates shortly after confirming his upcoming third album ÷ [Divide], due out on 3 March via Asylum/Atlantic Records.

He tours the UK from 12 April.

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's Divide tour are on sale from 9am - buy here

The full scheduled tour dates are as follows:

Wed 12 April – 3 Arena, Dublin

Thu 13 April – 3 Arena, Dublin

Sun 16 April – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Mon 17 April – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Wed 19 April – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Thu 20 April – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Sat 22 April – Manchester Arena

Sun 23 April – Manchester Arena

Tue 25 April – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Wed 26 April – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Fri 28 April – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Sat 29 April – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Mon 1 May – The O2 Arena, London

Tue 2 May – The O2 Arena, London

You can virtually guarantee that more dates will be added, particularly for The O2 Arena in London. A reminder that Sheeran sold-out three nights at the 90,000 capacity stadium (The O2 is 20,000, so demand is going to be huge).

His recent singles 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill' shot to No.1 and No.2 in the UK charts respectively, and the former also earned Sheeran his first US No.1 single.

He became the first artist in history to debut two singles at the No.1 and 2 spots in charts around the world.

Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:

1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.

2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.

3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information

4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.

5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.

6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets