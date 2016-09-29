Apothek reveal self-titled debut album - exclusive stream

Oslo-based duo Apothek have been a subject of intrigue these past few months, thanks in part to their mysterious-sounding, introspective electronica and some gorgeous accompanying visuals.

We're streaming their debut album ahead of its official release on 30 September, listen below:

Q&A with Apothek

What are you listening to at the moment?

Morten - Frank Ocean - Blonde, Hamilton Leithauser/Rostam - I Had A Dream That You Were Mine, Young Thug - Jeffery, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Skeleton Tree

Nils - Trentemøller - Fixation, Liima - ii, Bing & Ruth - Tomorrow Was The Golden Age, Pantha Du Prince - The Triad

What are your plans for the rest of 2016?

Morten - Well, we are releasing our debut record on September 30th and will be playing The Pickle Factory in London the 25th of October as well as shows in Norway and Germany. The record is finally done so we are excited to play it live and for people to hear it. Also, we´re excited to start writing new material!

What was the first gig you ever played, and what’s been the best so far?

Morten - The first gig we did was supporting Susanne Sundfør, on a massive stage, where I accidentally yanked the XLR cable out of the mic when we started. I managed to find it in plug it back in just as the singing was supposed to come in but I felt pretty shaky for the next few minutes.

Nils - One of our highlights was supporting Susanne at Koko in London. Such an amazing room to play. However- there has been a lot of amazing experiences thus far - so it´s difficult to pick one.

Apothek's self-titled debut is out on 30 September via Propeller Recordings, pre-order here. They play the Pickle Factory in London on 25 October