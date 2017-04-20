London quartet Artificial Pleasure caught my ear thanks to their glittering debut 'I'll Make It Worth Your While' - not to mention their fab DIY ethic.

It's fantastic, no-holds-barred electro-pop that struts around the dancefloor in bright pink spandex - they touch on Bowie, Talking Heads and Jane's Addiction without tripping into pastiche mode.

We're premiering their new EP Like Never Before so you can have a first listen and a dance before its official release on 21 April.

Check it out below:

What are you listening to at the moment?

Lea Porcelain, Priests, Sampha, Gurr, Estrons, Chaim Tannenbaum,

What are your plans for 2017?

We've got our first headline show on Tuesday 25 April at Camden Assembly. After that we're playing lots of city-wide festivals around the UK, Hit The North, Live at Leeds, Stag and Dagger, The Great Escape and Dot to Dot in April and May, then we'll be doing some live dates in Europe in September.

We've got a new EP coming out in a few months and we're working on our debut album.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

First gig was at Electrowerkz in November supporting Lea Porcelain who we love. Best gig was at New Cross Inn in January for Independent Venue Week. We all cut our teeth playing in local venues like that and they're essential for the development of our music scene.



Artificial Pleasure have a headline show at the Camden Assembly on 25 April - they play Live at Leeds on 29 April