Black Honey's January blues shake-off playlist - listen

Something for the weekend

Black Honey Press image

It's freezing, Donald Trump is the President of the United States, and Amy Adams has been snubbed by the Academy Awards.

To try and help you get through a very tough month, one of my favourite new bands, Black Honey, have made us a playlist of some of their favourite tracks.

Have a listen below:

“Another Girl, Another Planet” - The Only Ones 

 

"It's the perfect pop song."

"Cold Cold Cold" - Cage The Elephant

 

"Cage The Elephant are the Black Honey van sound track, we know basically every word of the “Tell Me I'm Pretty“ album."

"Life on Mars" - David Bowie

 

"Rest his soul! I've started having dreams where Bowie comes to teach me about how to write and be a better artist."

“Salvation” - The Limiñanas

 

"​We’d never heard of these guys until we played with them at a festival in France last year, we all instantly fell in love." 

“The Sound of Silence” - Simon and Garfunkel

"It's the perfect Ginsberg style portrait of sadness."

“Treats” - Inheaven:  ​

"This song channels our fav bits of grunge."

“Flame” - Sundara Karma

"We have been friends with these guys since we met playing the Festival Republic stage at Reading & Leeds Festival. Their debut album “Youth Is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect” just came out. Support our friends and buy it!"

“Stay Free” - The Clash 

"​Because of topper. What a guy."

“Cosmic Dancer” - T.Rex

 

​"Bolan inspires me everyday. I i jumped up and down on my bed to this song for most of my childhood pretending to be Billy Elliot."

“Et moi, et moi, et moi” - Jacques Dutronc

​"We are about to go back to Normandy to live in a barn and record new material. I like to pretend I am Bardot dancing to this song in the kitchen drinking wine before dinner."

Black Honey are on tour from 27 January - click here for tickets and more info. They play Live at Leeds Festival on 29 April

