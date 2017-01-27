It's freezing, Donald Trump is the President of the United States, and Amy Adams has been snubbed by the Academy Awards.
To try and help you get through a very tough month, one of my favourite new bands, Black Honey, have made us a playlist of some of their favourite tracks.
Have a listen below:
“Another Girl, Another Planet” - The Only Ones
"It's the perfect pop song."
"Cold Cold Cold" - Cage The Elephant
"Cage The Elephant are the Black Honey van sound track, we know basically every word of the “Tell Me I'm Pretty“ album."
"Life on Mars" - David Bowie
"Rest his soul! I've started having dreams where Bowie comes to teach me about how to write and be a better artist."
“Salvation” - The Limiñanas
"We’d never heard of these guys until we played with them at a festival in France last year, we all instantly fell in love."
“The Sound of Silence” - Simon and Garfunkel
"It's the perfect Ginsberg style portrait of sadness."
“Treats” - Inheaven:
"This song channels our fav bits of grunge."
“Flame” - Sundara Karma
"We have been friends with these guys since we met playing the Festival Republic stage at Reading & Leeds Festival. Their debut album “Youth Is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect” just came out. Support our friends and buy it!"
“Stay Free” - The Clash
"Because of topper. What a guy."
“Cosmic Dancer” - T.Rex
"Bolan inspires me everyday. I i jumped up and down on my bed to this song for most of my childhood pretending to be Billy Elliot."
“Et moi, et moi, et moi” - Jacques Dutronc
"We are about to go back to Normandy to live in a barn and record new material. I like to pretend I am Bardot dancing to this song in the kitchen drinking wine before dinner."
Black Honey are on tour from 27 January - click here for tickets and more info. They play Live at Leeds Festival on 29 April
