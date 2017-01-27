It's freezing, Donald Trump is the President of the United States, and Amy Adams has been snubbed by the Academy Awards.

To try and help you get through a very tough month, one of my favourite new bands, Black Honey, have made us a playlist of some of their favourite tracks.

Have a listen below:

“Another Girl, Another Planet” - The Only Ones

"It's the perfect pop song."

"Cold Cold Cold" - Cage The Elephant

"Cage The Elephant are the Black Honey van sound track, we know basically every word of the “Tell Me I'm Pretty“ album."

"Life on Mars" - David Bowie

"Rest his soul! I've started having dreams where Bowie comes to teach me about how to write and be a better artist."

“Salvation” - The Limiñanas

"​We’d never heard of these guys until we played with them at a festival in France last year, we all instantly fell in love."

“The Sound of Silence” - Simon and Garfunkel

"It's the perfect Ginsberg style portrait of sadness."

“Treats” - Inheaven: ​

"This song channels our fav bits of grunge."

“Flame” - Sundara Karma

"We have been friends with these guys since we met playing the Festival Republic stage at Reading & Leeds Festival. Their debut album “Youth Is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect” just came out. Support our friends and buy it!"

“Stay Free” - The Clash

"​Because of topper. What a guy."

“Cosmic Dancer” - T.Rex

​"Bolan inspires me everyday. I i jumped up and down on my bed to this song for most of my childhood pretending to be Billy Elliot."

“Et moi, et moi, et moi” - Jacques Dutronc

​"We are about to go back to Normandy to live in a barn and record new material. I like to pretend I am Bardot dancing to this song in the kitchen drinking wine before dinner."

Black Honey are on tour from 27 January - click here for tickets and more info. They play Live at Leeds Festival on 29 April