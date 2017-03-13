BBC Radio presenter Abbie McCarthy chooses her top new music picks for the week

Charli XCX - Number 1 Angel

We've all been getting a little impatient waiting for the release of Charli XCX's as-yet-untitled forthcoming third album.

Fortunately the uber cool popstar dropped a stellar new PC Music inspired mixtape this week: a fantastic mix of moods and genres are explored over the 10 bangers present on the record and there's lots of exciting guests on there too.

Danish synthpop act MØ, the awesome Raye, fierce Chicago rapper CupcakKE and Altanta's Abra bring the dark R n B vibes. Best tracks have to be mixtape opener 'Dreamer', late night anthem '3am (Pull Up)' & dreamy ballad 'ILY2'.

Little Dragon - 'Sweet'

Little Dragon are back with this wonderful electronic dance gem, a second cut from their new album 'Season High', which will be dropping this spring. The band usually do all their own production but for this they've brought in a new producer in the shape of Simian Mobile Disco's James Ford. Going on the strength of both singles, 'Sweet' and 'High', this is going to be another superb Little Dragon LP.

Frank Ocean - 'Chanel'

New music from Frank Ocean is always an excellent thing in my world. 'Chanel' is the first thing he's released since 'Blonde' and 'Endless' and it's something you'll want to listen to again and again. Check out the original below but there's also a remix featuring the one and only A$AP Rocky.

Mabel & Kojo Funds - Finders Keepers

This is a killer dancehall-infused comeback single from 21 year old R n B star Mabel, featuring hotly tipped London MC Kojo Funds. It's taken from a brand new EP called 'Bedroom', which will be released in May.

The EP has been recorded over the last year in both LA and London, in collaboration with Kid Harpoon (who has previously worked with Florence And The Machine and Jessie Ware) and two songwriters she has penned with before - Josh Crocker ('Know Me Better' and 'My Boy My Town') and Joel Pott ('Thinking Of You').

Tom Grennan - Release The Breaks

Anyone that has seen Tom Grennan live will know he is a future superstar in the making, and this new EP further highlights his talents.

It's the follow up to his beautiful debut 'Something In The Water' and it's got a much bigger & richer sound with Tom's gorgeous gravelly vocals shining on every line.

Isaac Gracie - Reverie

The song starts very delicately, with just Isaac's incredibly distinct vocals and an acoustic guitar, and builds to the most beautiful and poignant crescendo with stunning harmonies and light percussion.

The perfect song to lose yourself in after a hard day at work.

Abbie McCarthy is a presenter for BBC Introducing/BBC Radio 1. Find her on Twitter @AbbieAbbiemac