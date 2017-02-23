CHINAH share video for 'Even Love' - premiere

Danish band CHINAH have shared their brilliant video for 'Even Love' and you can watch the premiere here on The Independent.
The track comes off their seven-song EP Hints which is set for release on 10 March.
Watch the video below:
CHINAH were founded in 2014 and are comprised of singer/songwriter Fine Glindvad, guitarist Simon Kjær and Simon Andersson [piano/synths].
The Danish band have been working on their catchy brand of art-pop for the upcoming EP, Glindvad says of their new music: "People have sometimes listened and mentioned musical references that we couldn’t hear ourselves.
"The songs are written in a period of my life where I felt emotionally paralyzed."
Hints, the new EP from CHINAH, is out on 10 March
