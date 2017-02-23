  1. Culture
CHINAH share video for 'Even Love' - premiere

The track comes off their upcoming EP Hints

Danish band CHINAH have shared their brilliant video for 'Even Love' and you can watch the premiere here on The Independent.

The track comes off their seven-song EP Hints which is set for release on 10 March.​

Watch the video below:

CHINAH were founded in 2014 and are comprised of singer/songwriter Fine Glindvad, guitarist Simon Kjær and Simon Andersson [piano/synths].

The Danish band have been working on their catchy brand of art-pop for the upcoming EP, Glindvad says of their new music: "People have sometimes listened and mentioned musical references that we couldn’t hear ourselves.

"The songs are written in a period of my life where I felt emotionally paralyzed."

Hints, the new EP from CHINAH, is out on 10 March

