CHINAH share video for 'Even Love' - premiere

Danish band CHINAH have shared their brilliant video for 'Even Love' and you can watch the premiere here on The Independent.

The track comes off their seven-song EP Hints which is set for release on 10 March.​

Watch the video below:

CHINAH were founded in 2014 and are comprised of singer/songwriter Fine Glindvad, guitarist Simon Kjær and Simon Andersson [piano/synths].

The Danish band have been working on their catchy brand of art-pop for the upcoming EP, Glindvad says of their new music: "People have sometimes listened and mentioned musical references that we couldn’t hear ourselves.

"The songs are written in a period of my life where I felt emotionally paralyzed."

Hints, the new EP from CHINAH, is out on 10 March