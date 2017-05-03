Demob Happy unveil new single 'Dead Dreamers' - premiere

Way back in 2015 I premiered Demob Happy's great video for 'Junk DNA' in the Now Hear This column.

Now we get to unveil the Brighton trio's ace new single 'Dead Dreamers', which is being released via Atlantic Records imprint Taste & Tone.

Check it out below and make sure you get to one of their live shows:

Q&A with Demob Happy

What are you listening to at the moment?

John Lennon’s romantic solo stuff, ZZ Top’s Tres Hombres, plus the newer Grinderman and The Lemon Twigs.

We've always liked the way the old stuff sounds and it's starting to spread. It's stirring a popular antithesis to the over produced bands that leave us cold, and we want to feel that in our music too.

What are your plans for 2017?

We've got very big plans. We're recording and touring a lot this year. We're releasing stuff but I don't wanna spoil the surprise. We did ‘Dead Dreamers’ with Tom Dalgety and we’re going back in with him. It's exciting because he's the big deal right now but he wants to work with us. It's flattering.

Plus anyone who knows our first record knows we write socially conscious stuff, because it seems inappropriate to write anything else, and it's about time all the other bands caught up with us, so we're working on something to give us all a voice, but I'll say no more.

What was the first gig you played and what’s been the best so far?

Our first gig was nearly ten years ago at Newcastle College where we met, doing Pink Floyd covers badly. The best are always the party's in our basement studio below the Nowhere Man coffee shop in Brighton that my brother owns.

Demob Happy tour the following dates in May

8 - London, Old Blue Last

15 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

16 - Bristol, O2 Academy

18 - London, O2 Forum

25 - Manchester, SoundControl

28 - Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge

30 - Brighton, Green Door Store

31 - London, Camden Assembly