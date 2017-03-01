Djustin reveal new single 'Dancing' - premiere

Sweden's Johan Angergard has teamed up again with America's Rose Suau to put out the debut album from their projecty Djustin.

The album, titled Voyagers, is released via Stockholm's Labrador Records in May.

We're premiering their new single 'Dancing' off the record, check it out below:

Q&A with Djustin

Rose:

What are you listening to at the moment?

Personally, I have a pretty short attention span when it comes to music, so in order for me to commit, there has to be something that strikes me on a deeper level. Right now, I'm really loving Henry Green and an artist called Emlyn who I secretly want to keep all to myself - it's so beautiful! For music to move to, I've been liking Fragrance and an artist called Trevor Something, Also, the new album by Sun Airway is pretty great and has the best lyrics.

What are your plans for 2017?

Definitely lots more songwriting for Djustin and writing/production on other my music projects (Invisible Twin, Shoestrings) as well. I'm looking forward to a lot of learning and growth on a personal level. Travel is always something that is always on my wishlist every year, so I'm hoping for that for myself and for Djustin. Both Johan and I share a fascination with staying in different hotels.

What was the first gig you ever played and what's been the best so far?

We haven't played any gigs as Djustin yet, though that's something we'd like to work towards. It's a little tricky because Johan is in Stockholm and I'm in Detroit, but we'd make things happen. I'm wishfully speaking for the both of us, but since we've played in Japan with our other bands before, we're keen on playing there again someday, fingers crossed.

Johan:

What are you listening to at the moment?

I listen a lot to Ethiopian Soul and choubi from Iraq. It’s ridiculously groovy stuff and the vocals harmonies are often quite different from what I hear in Western music. I’ve also had a quite long period with electro and funk from the early 80’s like Jonzun Crew, Pretty Tony, Sylvester and Kano.

What are your plans for 2017?

We’re working on a new Djustin release. It will probably be an ep or a short album. The demos are quite funky so we’ll see how that will end up.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

Djustin is so new - and so much on two sides of the Atlantic - we haven’t played live yet. Playing live is another plan for 2017 actually!