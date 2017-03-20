New music: Drake, Mura Masa and Joe Goddard are our top picks for the week

BBC Radio presenter Abbie McCarthy picks her favourite new music for the week:

Drake - More Life

Drake has finally released his new record 'More Life' and it bangs - great samples, so many quotable lyrics and a big list of featured artists.

Drake has also shone light on some of the UK's brightest stars to potential fans in the US - the likes of Giggs, Jorja Smith and Sampha.

All 22 tracks are strong but the ones to check out immediately have to be 'Glow' (with Kanye West, which Yeezy has been teasing since early last year!), carnival jam 'Get It Together' (featuring Black Coffee & beautiful vocals from Jorja Smith) and 'Teenage Fever' (featuring a J.Lo sample).

TCTS - Do It Like Me (Icy Feet)

This is just as awesome as I expected it to sound.

The original & instrumental 'Icy Feet' was a great dancefloor shuffler and the vocals laid down on this version by LA rapper Sage The Gemini and R n B legend Kelis crank it up to a whole new level!

You'll be hearing this bassy banger at parties, raves and festivals all around the world, all summer long.

Mura Masa & Charli XCX - 1 Night

Just last week I featured Charli XCX's fantastic new mixtape 'Number 1 Angel' in my new music picks and now there's already more new music from her!

She's collaborated with the genius future bass producer Mura Masa to create the super cool, sunny-sounding '1 Night'.

Mura Masa has finally announced that his debut album 'To Fall Out Of Love To' will be coming out later this year and I, for one, can't wait!

Ginger Snaps - Number Crunching

I premiered this fuzzy, off kilter pop gem on BBC Radio 1 at the start of last week.

It's the first single Northampton's Ginger Snaps has released this year and in my humble opinion it's the best thing they've done to date!

Check out the track below - a brilliant mix of break beats & fun lyrics.

Joe Goddard - Home

Hot Chip's Joe Goddard is gearing up to the release of his eagerly anticipated debut solo album 'Electric Lines', which is dropping in April, and he's dropped a taster of it this week - a soulful and psychedelic disco anthem called 'Home'. It perfectly encapsulates that buzzy end of the night and travelling home feeling.

The trippy video below was directed by Super Furry Animals collaborator Pete Fowler.

Bad Sea - Over My Head

This Dublin duo first met through Tinder, soon realised it wasn't love but thought they'd give music making a go and here they are releasing their latest single 'Over My Head'.

Beautiful piano chords and production are provided by Alan and Ciara's vocals are absolutely gorgeous. This one definitely pulls at the heart strings.

Abbie McCarthy is a presenter for BBC Introducing/BBC Radio 1. Find her on Twitter @AbbieAbbieMac