BBC Radio presenter chooses her top music picks for the week:

Ed Sheeran - ÷ [Divide]

In case you've been living under a rock, Ed Sheeran has released his brand new album and he's smashed streaming records. It's a classic Ed Sheeran album that fans around the globe will adore. Songs to check out include the new 'Thinking Out Loud' love song 'Perfect', tongue-in-cheek track 'New Man' and the dainty 'Supermarket Flowers', a song he wrote in tribute to his Nan.

Lorde - 'Green'

My pure pop banger of the week, if not the year so far. It's a strong comeback single from the popstar that always reinventing herself. It has a euphoric dance feel, whilst lyrically it's packed full of emotion, it tackles her recent heartbreak. Perfect pop goodness, welcome back Lorde!

Riton featuring Kah-Lo, Mr Eazi & Davido - 'Money'

New York based producer Riton has returned with this dancefloor banger - the huge follow up to 2016's go-to club tune, Grammy-nominated 'Rinse & Repeat'.

Sylvan Esso - 'Die Young'

The awesome north Carolina duo dropped this catchy new groover this week, along with news of their highly anticipated second album 'What Now', due to be released on 28th April.

If you're yet to see these guys live, be sure to at a festival this summer, they are exceptional live. You can actually hear them in session on my next BBC Radio 1 show on Monday 13 March.

Superorganism - 'Something for your M.I.N.D'

I've been listening to this song pretty much on repeat - it's immediate, addictive and exciting. A playful track with one of the catchiest hooks I've heard in a while.

Superorganism are a brand new collective, fronted by a 17 year old Japanese girl called Orono who lives in Maine, then there are apparently 7 collaborators she works with, all of whom are based in London.

Khalid - 'American Teen'

This is an incredible debut album from R & B rising star Khalid. 'American Teen' is 14 tracks long and is a compilation of his youth - little stories all told from Khalid's perspective.

This guy's voice is what makes him stand out - authentic, striking and soulful. He definitely has a big 2017 ahead of him.

Abbie McCarthy is a presenter for BBC Introducing/BBC Radio 1. Find her on Twitter @AbbieAbbiemac