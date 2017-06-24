Ed Sheeran is the perfect headline act for Glastonbury – here’s why

The first time I stumbled across Ed Sheeran, he was a scrawny, impeccably polite teenager with a handful of half-decent songs.

He’d been booked to play a show in a small Ipswich pub with the band I was fronting at the time. While there was little in his repertoire to suggest that he would go on to be the stadium-filling artist he is now, there were certainly signs of the resilience that would eventually propel him to stardom.

Sheeran fans will be familiar with anecdotes of him sleeping rough, his couch-surfing and the relentless gigging before he became famous. In hindsight, the first night I watched him perform also feeds into this narrative of the determined musician that was always going to hit the big time.

I’d organised the gig with another local band, and we’d booked the smaller of the venue’s two rooms.

However, the landlady insisted that we perform in the larger space and that we pay the higher price for it. We refused to pay the higher price, and the landlady continued to make things awkward for the rest of the evening.

One of the bands had to perform with a cookery programme on the big television behind them, and the house lights remained on. None of this deterred Sheeran, who simply got on with the job of entertaining and charming the audience with little anecdotes in between songs.

Glastonbury 2017







38 show all Glastonbury 2017









































































1/38 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the crowd alongside Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis on the Pyramid Stage as he makes a guest appearance at the Glastonbury Festival Site, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

2/38 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn meets festival goers as he visits the Green Fields at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

3/38 Craig David performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

4/38 Gabrielle Aplin performs on the Other Stage during day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

5/38 Lights illuminate the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm at night in Pilton, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

6/38 The Flaming Lips perform on The Park Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 23 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

7/38 People gather to watch the Arcadia landing show at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

8/38 Lorde performs on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

9/38 Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England, 23 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

10/38 Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim of the XX perform on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23 Getty Images

11/38 Former Labour MP Ed Balls attends Glastonbury Festival on 23 June 2017 Getty Images

12/38 Dua Lipa performs on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2017 Getty Images

13/38 Revellers dance as they listen to Circa Waves perform on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017 Reuters

14/38 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

15/38 Reuters

16/38 Festivalgoers watching Blossoms on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA

17/38 EPA

18/38 Actor Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film ‘The Libertine’, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival Reuters

19/38 Fans cheer as American actor Johnny Depp makes his entrance at Cinemageddon during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset EPA

20/38 US actor Johnny Depp attends the Cinemageddon event as part of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm EPA

21/38 Cineramageddon ushers Daisy Peters (left), from Shepton Mallet, and Tamsin Walton, from Pilton, before an appearance by Johnny Depp for a screening of The Libertine, during the Glastonbury Festival PA

22/38 Festival-goers pose at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm on 22 June EPA

23/38 Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on 22 June, 2017 Reuters

24/38 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on 22 June, 2017 PA

25/38 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

26/38 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton Getty

27/38 A festival goer arrives at Glastonbury Festival Site on 21 June in Glastonbury, England Getty

28/38 A festival goer at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

29/38 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 21, 2017 near Glastonbury, England Getty

30/38 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

31/38 Revellers sing and dance by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset Reuters

32/38 Festival founder Michael Eavis arrives to attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary Getty

33/38 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

34/38 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

35/38 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 21, 2017 Getty

36/38 The sun sets at the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

37/38 Fireworks illuminate the night sky at the end of the first day at the Glastonbury Festival on 21 June Getty

38/38 A reveller smokes by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on June 22, 2017 Reuters

However, the next time I performed with the singer-songwriter it was just months before the release of his debut album, and he was a completely different beast. His humble charisma was still there, but he performed with a confidence that oozed superstar-in-waiting.

In front of a room of no more than 100 he rifled through some of his soon-to-be hits, including “The A Team” and “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You”, and had the crowd completely captivated. The audience demanded an encore and because the venue needed to get the next artist on quickly, he simply jumped into the crowd and performed another song amongst them.

That’s why I have no doubt that Ed Sheeran is the perfect fit to headline Glastonbury on Sunday and will dispel the groans that came with his booking. The festival draws in all walks of life; a coalition of chaos one might say, to borrow a popular political phrase of our time, and the singer-songwriter has all the tricks he needs to engage a sceptical crowd with a myriad of musical tastes.

He has that rare quality of making each audience member feel like he’s performing a personal concert just for them. He’s also said himself that he enjoys the challenge of trying to win people over that aren’t his fans – which is a brilliant attitude to have for something like this.

Glastonbury : Sunset timelapse after the hottest day in the festival's history

What’s more, Glastonbury has a successful history of taking a gamble on mainstream acts that go on to deliver some of the most memorable sets to grace the Pyramid Stage.

The furore around Jay-Z’s headline slot in 2008 turned out to be baseless, and critics were falling over themselves to praise the rapper’s explosive set. The Independent said at the time: “His performance will go down in Glastonbury history.” It did.

Sure, Sheeran has some terrible songs (don’t get me started on “Galway Girl”), but he won’t just stand on stage and expect to be adored – he’ll work hard for it, as he has done for years.

He’ll work hard to earn the audience’s affection and I have no doubt he’ll get it tomorrow. Even if many in the crowd will never admit to their mates that they enjoyed the show.