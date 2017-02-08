Elder Island share video triptych of interactive sessions - premiere

Bristol collective Elder Island are described as being "somewhere between The xx, Maribou State, Quantic Soul Orchestra and Mount Kimbie".

Fresh from releasing their Seeds in Sand EP in November 2016, they're putting out a series of videos that capture the character of each track with varying dynamics - it's an interesting and highly engaging way of giving fans a better insight into how these guys make music,

We're premiering the session videos for three Elder Island tracks, check them out below:

'Key One'

'Bamboo'

'Hotel Beds'

The band say of the video series:

"We are very pleased with how this 'off the cuff' video triptych turned out. It was recorded at Metropolis Studios, impromptu, at a practice session.

"All praise to those involved for pulling it out of the bag at a days notice. Having to manoeuvre its way through the mass of wires we'd strewn over the floor, the camera captures the character of each track with changing dynamics. The edits similarly mirroring these attributes.

"As a set or singularly we feel the videos capture a fusion of our studio time and live performances. We're hoping people enjoy watching them as much as we enjoyed making them."