​The act who will represent the UK at the 2017 Eurovision song contest is being chosen by the public tonight, during a special 90-minute show called Eurovision: You Decide on BBC Two.

The programme is hosted by former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and vocal coach CeCe Sammy will judge the singers at the event held at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

After the performance, the public will choose their favourite song, before voting to send their choice to the Eurovision competition in Kiev, Ukraine.

We interviewed Eurovision: You Decide judge CeCe Sammy to see what she and the other judges are looking for in a potential UK Eurovision contestant.

(Supplied)



How are you feeling about the competition and Eurovision itself?

I’m excited about it! It’s just about enjoying music of every genre and seeing what happens, and to think positively about our country.

That’s what’s so good about it… about bring Europe and countries across the world together.

Right now, the political atmosphere in the world is so divisive, it’s a perfect thing to have countries join together and show off their talents. It’s a celebration, and that’s what I love.

How do you think the UK will be received as a competitor after the Brexit vote?

[Laughing] I mean, that’s why we just have to have fun with it. In the end we have so much talent… so whatever happens it’s about us, our country, making sure we put some of our amazing voices on a stage, and having fun with it.

Do you think it’s a problem that all of the contenders are X Factor contestants?

The reality of where we are and how it was years ago in terms of finding new talent is not the same. A lot of the time it’s to do with digital, or watching these television shows.

In a way Eurovision was the first reality show, and we have many today, the X Factor, The Voice… and for me it’s about the voices, not their history and whether they’ve had a record deal or anything like that. So I’ve not done lots of research on their history. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it, and it’s important to support them [the contestants].

Is there any particular genre or style you think does well?

I think in the past they’ve had certain styles that work, but this is 2017, and so I think it’s really about the feeling that the singer leaves people with more than the genre. That’s what I’m looking for as a judge. Regardless of whether I like the genre they perform in - I want to see that they can represent our country.

One of the acts [Lucie Jones] has a song written by a former Eurovision winner - do you think this gives her a better chance than some of the others?

I don’t think so - it’s about how they tell their story on the night. It’s one thing to sing in a studio - but this is live, they have to bring us into their world. The song could be magical, but they have to give it that extra magic in their performance and beyond their nerves.

Joe and Jake, the UK entry for 2016's Eurovision Song Contest, came 24th in the competition

I think we’ve got incredible writers for every contestant involved, they’ve been through nerve-wracking situations on other reality shows which I think gives them the courage to stand up and be strong in their confidence and in themselves, and to be representing us as a country.

Eurovision: You Decide, airs on BBC Two on 27 January at 7.30pm.