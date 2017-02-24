Flyte reveal new track 'Victoria Falls' - premiere

​Flyte have revealed their new single 'Victoria Falls' and you can hear it first via The Independent.

The London-based four piece are currently out in Australia recording their debut album with Burke Reid [Courtney Barnett].

Q&A with Flyte

What are you listening to at the moment?

Hamilton Leithauser from The Walkmen and Rostam Batmanglij from Vampire Weekend paired up and made an amazing sounding album called I Had a Dream That You Were Mine. Proper songwriting, an increasingly rare commodity. We went to see the Lemon Twigs at the Moth Club and that was an amazing live show.

Also some John Grant and it’s nice to hear Mac Demarco get a bit more earnest on this latest record

What are your plans for 2017?

We’re currently in Australia finishing off our debut album with Burke Reid who did the last Courtney Barnett record, when we get home our plan is to get on the road and not get off it for a long while.

'Victoria Falls' is the second track to come out this year and we plan to keep them coming, there are so many songs that we’re desperate for people to hear, it feels good to knock them out one by one like this.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far.

When we first got together a few years back we would sing on the street a lot, it was a great way of paying the rent but on reflection they were some of the most connected and exciting performances we’ve done.

Playing Brixton Academy was on the other end of the spectrum was a nerve wracking experience.

Also last summer by some bizarre turn of events we ended up playing a show in the mountains of Kazakstan, it was just us playing and it felt like the whole of Almaty had turned up to see us.

Apparently they virtually never put on shows, beautiful people and beautiful landscape, not a Borat reference in sight.

Flyte play a headline show at the Moth Club in London​ on 28 April