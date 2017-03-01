Frenship reveal video montage of their tour for '1000 Nights' track - premiere

New Columbia signing Frenship have been busy touring with Bastille and racking up the streams on Spotify with their Emily Warren collaboration 'Capsize'.

The American duo have put together a video montage of what they got up to on their recent tour to go with their track '1000 Nights', which you can watch first via The Independent.

Check out the video below:

Q&A with Frenship

What are you listening to at the moment?

A little bit of everything at the moment. Some Brian Eno, Sting, Gordi, Leon, Peter Gabriel, the 1975. We could go on and on but those are some highlights right now!

What are your plans for 2017?

2017 is all about trying to get an album done all the while touring as much as we can. We have a lot of festivals in the USA this summer and are looking at doing a USA headline tour in the fall.

What's it been like touring with Bastille?

It has been incredible and inspiring. We're learning a ton from them in such a period of time and it's given us plenty of ideas as to how to improve our show/band overall. And all of the guys have have treated us and our crew really well, which is great to see from an artist at that level. No egos at all. Not to mention, they have some of the best fans that have welcomed us with open arms.

What was the first gig you ever played and what's been the best so far?

The first gig we ever played was at the Silverlake lounge in Los Angeles. It was terrible, we were really bad and didn't really know how to make sense of these songs in the live form yet. It was just the two of us singing to a backing track pretty much.

Our favourite gig was probably on this European tour with Bastille. Madrid was amazing, the fans were super energetic. Antwerp, Belgium was also incredible and that was certainly the most people we've ever played for.