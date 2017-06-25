Where last year's Glastonbury was filled with dread thanks to the Brexit vote and sloshy mud, this year's atmosphere has been utterly jubilant in comparison. Not only have the Gods graced Worthy Farm with barely any rain, but Jeremy Corbyn's triumphant appearance has set everyone alight.

As widely publicised chants of 'Oh, Jeremy Corbyn' have echoed out countless times around the campsite, at silent discos and before bands take to the stage. 'That man's a f**king legend', Loyle Carner told his sizeable audience midway through his excellent set on the John Peel.

Of course, Glastonbury's certainly not about politicians. We're here for the music, and this year hasn't disappointed.

Glastonbury 2017







46 show all Glastonbury 2017

























































































1/46 Barry Gibb performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

2/46 Festival-goers queue to charge their mobile phones at the Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

3/46 Rag'n'Bone Man performs on day 4 of the Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 2017 Getty Images

4/46 Jamie Cullum performs on the Pyramid Stage during day 4 of the Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 2017 Getty Images

5/46 Musician Jarvis Cocker plays a DJ set from a wooden tree structure in the Greenpeace are at Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 2017 Getty Images

6/46 Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

7/46 One of the 'Lords of Lightning' harnesses high-voltage electricity in a performance during the Metamorphosis Show in the Arcadia area at the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

8/46 Katy Perry performs on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

9/46 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the crowd alongside Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis on the Pyramid Stage as he makes a guest appearance at the Glastonbury Festival Site, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

10/46 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn meets festival goers as he visits the Green Fields at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

11/46 Craig David performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

12/46 Gabrielle Aplin performs on the Other Stage during day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

13/46 Lights illuminate the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm at night in Pilton, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

14/46 The Flaming Lips perform on The Park Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 23 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

15/46 People gather to watch the Arcadia landing show at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

16/46 Lorde performs on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

17/46 Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England, 23 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

18/46 Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim of the XX perform on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23 Getty Images

19/46 Former Labour MP Ed Balls attends Glastonbury Festival on 23 June 2017 Getty Images

20/46 Dua Lipa performs on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2017 Getty Images

21/46 Revellers dance as they listen to Circa Waves perform on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017 Reuters

22/46 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

23/46 Reuters

24/46 Festivalgoers watching Blossoms on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA

25/46 EPA

26/46 Actor Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film ‘The Libertine’, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival Reuters

27/46 Fans cheer as American actor Johnny Depp makes his entrance at Cinemageddon during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset EPA

28/46 US actor Johnny Depp attends the Cinemageddon event as part of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm EPA

29/46 Cineramageddon ushers Daisy Peters (left), from Shepton Mallet, and Tamsin Walton, from Pilton, before an appearance by Johnny Depp for a screening of The Libertine, during the Glastonbury Festival PA

30/46 Festival-goers pose at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm on 22 June EPA

31/46 Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on 22 June, 2017 Reuters

32/46 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on 22 June, 2017 PA

33/46 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

34/46 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton Getty

35/46 A festival goer arrives at Glastonbury Festival Site on 21 June in Glastonbury, England Getty

36/46 A festival goer at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

37/46 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 21, 2017 near Glastonbury, England Getty

38/46 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

39/46 Revellers sing and dance by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset Reuters

40/46 Festival founder Michael Eavis arrives to attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary Getty

41/46 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

42/46 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

43/46 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 21, 2017 Getty

44/46 The sun sets at the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

45/46 Fireworks illuminate the night sky at the end of the first day at the Glastonbury Festival on 21 June Getty

46/46 A reveller smokes by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on June 22, 2017 Reuters

Kicking off Thursday were Circa Waves warming up for Everything Everything, the two groups playing the William's Green's secret sets. Having performed an apparently storming set in London the night before, Everything Everything repeated exactly that, blasting through some excellent songs from the upcoming album. Meanwhile, the festival's nightlife was wide awake, electronic beats blasting from the Beat Hotel into the early hours.

Come Friday and Glastonbury's in full swing, starting with The Pretenders on The Other Stage - a highlight for all in attendance. Soon after, newcomers Blossoms and The Lemon Twigs are playing the Pyramid and John Peel, respectively, winning over legions of new fans through pure showmanship and great tunes.

Despite a triumphant show from Royal Blood, the duo celebrating their second album reaching number one, Future Islands mark one of the day's finer sets, their frontman bringing raw emotion to every song. Then, Radiohead as the day's headliners, Thom Yorke's crew splitting opinion among festival goers.

“I love Radiohead so much, I though it was great,” says one 20-something year old woman with braided hair. Conversely, another punter “walked away” early because of the deeper cuts. For those who waited for the hit-laden second encore, though, patience was certainly rewarded.

Saturday then kickstarted with the Bootleg Beatles on the Pyramid, a welcome singalong as they played through Sgt Peppers with a backing orchestra. “I went on my own and had an absolute blast,” says a bandana wearing man, singing their praises.

Stormzy calls out the Government "f***ery" over Grenfell Tower at Glastonbury

Soon after on John Peel, another band hoping to take over the world: the heavy Inheaven, blasting through a solid set. Thundercat then took to West Holts, playing extended, jazzy versions of Drunk tracks.

A mad rush later and the biggest crowd of the festival has arrived for man-of-the-hour, Corbyn, giving a startlingly positive speech featuring digs at Donald Trump and calls for world piece. “Highlight of the weekend,” Paul says. “Or perhaps Foos. I dunno, mate, Corbs is a hero. We were all buzzing.”

Following Run the Jewels, our kid Liam Gallagher plays a rip-roaring set on the Other Stage, featuring an acoustic version of Noel's 'Don't Look Back In Anger'. A subtle dog at the brother? Almost certainly.

At the same time, Katy Perry knocked out the hits on the Pyramid stage, dozens forgetting just how many of her songs they actually know. “I f**king love K-Pez,” someone shouts midway through 'Roar'.

Then, a one-two punch from two of the biggest bands of the moment: The National into Foo Fighters. Both have hugely charismatic frontmen, Grohl looking particularly awestruck by the huge crowd. A 10-minute singalong to 'Best of You' later and the band cement themselves as an excellent choice for Glastonbury headliner.

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 ( Getty Images)

Sunday morning marks a remarkably loud start, Slaves opening the Other Stage with a rapturous set. Across the farm, Laura Marling plays the Pyramid Stage, the majority of the bleary eyed crowd sitting down to be serenaded.

Excitement for Barry Gibb into Chic has been split somewhat by rumours that The Killers may be playing the TBA at John Peel. A Sunday afternoon of disco hits or Indie anthems? “I'm gonna stay for Chic cause it's nice innit,” says Lewis, something many agree with.

Opinion also remains split on Ed Sheeran. “I'll would have a bop to 'Shape of You', but I'm not waiting around when Justice are on”, says Alex. Another festival goer calls Sheeran one of the “worst headline act choices ever”.

Conversely, Nikki's going for “a bit of a boogie.” “There's just no-one else who appeals to me,” she adds, her cohort also excited for the singer-songwriter. Whether Sheeran proves himself worthy remains to be seen - but expect some very mixed future opinions.