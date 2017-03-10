HAERTS share new video for 'Your Love' - premiere

HAERTS have returned with a gorgeous new video for their song 'Your Love'.

The group are putting in more drama and honesty to their work, describing this as "a song about us".

Check out the video below:

Singer Nini Fabi continues: "It's the crazy and almost reckless feeling that comes with the uncertainty of a love.

"The wish for answers that can't be given, or an endpoint that I think does not exist. I don't want to love you if you can't love me now. Trying to rationalise something that can't be rationalised."

The video marks the second collaboration between the band and the artist Julian Klincewicz, which he calls "a visual translation of the atmosphere and feeling conveyed in 'Your Love'".