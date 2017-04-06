Hajk share video for 'Nothing Left to Say' - premiere

Norwegian band Hajk are putting out their debut album on 28 April.

Ahead of that, we're premiering the Oslo-based group's new video for their funky track 'Nothing Left To Say'.

Check out the video below:

Q&A with Hajk

What are you listening to at the moment?

Frank Ocean, Thundercat, Lemon Twigs and Vulfpeck! Amongst others, these people make refreshing and fun pop-music. So good.

What are your plans for 2017?

We’re finally releasing our first album worldwide. It’s released everywhere April 28th - so save the date! We are also playing a lot of shows and festivals in Norway the next couple of months and we're releasing several music videos

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

Our first gig came completely out of the blue, when we only had three songs and just half the band was put together. It was at Norways biggest festival, Øyafestivalen, so that didn't do much for our nerves either.

We wrote a bunch of songs and asked some friends if they wanted to join, and we made it just in time. The best gig ever will be this Friday in Oslo, at our release concert. Strings, horns and additional percussion. Say no more.