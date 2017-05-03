Music Box session #10 - Joe Fox

Unbelievably we've reached Session #10 of Music Box, which means this is our last one of the first season with a featured new artist (we've got something big to wrap things up arriving at the end of the week).

So it's cool that we get to round off Music Box with Joe Fox, one of my favourite new artists and actually one of my favourite interviewees of the year so far.

Joe is not renowned for his time-keeping skills, to the point where he actually has a line in one of his songs drawing attention to that fact. But he does turn up for gigs on time - that's what he told me when we met a couple of months ago.

It was still a relief to see him jogging round the corner and up to our office building literally on the dot of when he was supposed to get here for his session.

I really love this guy's music, he's got such a rare quality to his voice - in our interview I said it sounds like it belongs to another decade - and he's a fantastic songwriter who never looks more at ease than when he has his guitar to hand.

In the studio he did each track in one take and nailed it. So far he's been playing pretty stripped-down shows anyway (he's brought in a band for his debut album), so his songs work perfectly for a session like this.

Thanks to: Joe Fox, Island Records, Elspeth Merry, Shane O'Neill, The Independent video team, and everyone who's followed our Music Box sessions so far.