Live At Leeds Festival took place just over a week ago.

Drawing obvious comparisons to The Great Escape festival thanks to its knack for spotting some of the best new talent around and giving it a platform; the festival is held across multiple venues around the city.

This year The Independent had its own stage that featured festival headliner Rag 'N' Bone Man, plus Indy favourites Tom Grennan, Fickle Friends, Clean Cut Kid and The Hunna.

There are some great shots of their performances which you can check out below:

The Hunna

The Hunna perform to a packed-out show on The Independent stage in Leeds (Andrew Benge )

(Live at Leeds/Andrew Benge )

The Hunna are a rock band hailing from Hertfordshire in England. Formed in 2015, they've already claimed slots at Reading & Leeds and Dot to Dot Festival.

After doing a really beautiful (sideways - my bad) Facebook live with us on their tour bus before the gig, they absolutely killed their show opening up the Indy stage.

The Refectory was rammed and I've not seen young fans go that wild for a band in some time, it was fantastic to see.

Tom Grennan

(Live at Leeds/Nathan Dainty)

Tom Grennan performs on The Independent stage at Live at Leeds (Live at Leeds/Nathan Dainty)

I haven't made a secret out of the fact that Tom Grennan is one of my favourite new artists to emerge this year/at the end of 2016.

Tom played the Indy stage just after a sold-out show at the stunning Union Chapel in London. This was the first time I'd seen him play with a full band - it added more weight to his music but didn't distract from his great charisma or that astonishing voice.

(ps. It's worth checking out the Music Box session Tom did to see what I mean).

Fickle Friends





( Olivia Williams)

We premiered Fickle Friends' stonking new pop banger 'Hello Hello' back in March so were thrilled to have them perform on the Indy stage in Leeds.

As a live band they're fantastic - they have so much energy and clearly love every moment of performing. Definitely try and catch them live during their tour, or in the perfect summer setting at Kendal Calling Festival.

Clean Cut Kid

@CleanCutKid were ace today, such a great band good to catch their set. #LAL2017 pic.twitter.com/36xiKqQ1Qg — b a s i c (@GeorgeYonge) April 29, 2017

Got to see my mates today. @CleanCutKid pic.twitter.com/pOS5O55lIe — Sam Fickle Friends (@mirrishff) April 29, 2017

One of the fastest-rising bands around, Clean Cut Kid make wonderfully romantic pop rock and have a backstory to match.

Their show was rammed with fans and they did it justice - playing tracks off their excellent debut album Felt which is out now.

Rag 'N' Bone Man

Rag 'N' Bone Man performs on The Independent stage at Live at Leeds (Andrew Benge )

It was brilliant catching up with Rory in Leeds after a whirlwind couple of months, where he won two Brit Awards and claimed the fastest-selling male debut in history.

Having seen him do a couple of live shows we had no doubt this would be an epic show and he didn't disappoint - he and his band are cool as hell and his amazing voice never fails to make an impression.

A very special thank you to all the artists who performed on The Independent/Refectory Stage and to everyone involved with Live at Leeds Festival