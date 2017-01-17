Low Island share haunting visuals for 'Just About Somewhere' EP - premiere

Oxford's electronic four-piece Low Island have a stunning short film featuring excerpts from their new EP Just About Something, which you can watch exclusively on The Independent.

The film follows a mysterious man (portrayed by Marcin Rudy) who escapes the city and embarks on a surreal adventure, soundtracked by Low Island's music.

Watch the video below:

The film was developed with co-creator and editor Neron Turner-Power of NTPWR Films and was choreographed by Sarah Green.

Unsettling dance moves in a club are set to 'End Piece', while a nocturnal wander through the city is soundtracked by 'Disconnect'. Returning to his minimalist flat segues into 'Recent' while the break of dawn prompt's 'Anywhere' to close the film.

The band says of the video: "We had this idea of sticking a 25 foot 'sky guy’ on top of a hill in London and getting someone to dance around with it. We thought it would look uninhibited against the often oppressive and suffocating feeling that big cities can give off.

"We wanted the video to encompass all four of the songs from our debut EP, because the mood of the songs - and the order they are in - ended up really fitting the trajectory of the character’s journey. The video follows an all-nighter of a man who is unfulfilled and under an intense pressure, searching for some kind of antidote to his feeling of isolation.

"Over the course of the night, he becomes more and more frustrated, fighting against this pressure until he is finally released at the end, finding a space where he can express himself and feel free."

What are you listening to at the moment?

'Little Person' - Jon Brion - If we’re only allowed one track, it would be this one.

'Hop on Down' - Arthur Russell

'Right' - David Bowie

'Your Daddy Loves Yo'u - Gil Scott Heron (from the album Nothing New)

'Trampoline' - Kero Kero Bonito

What was your first gig and what’s been your best so far?

We’ve only played one gig so far, and that was at the Sebright Arms in London, so it’ll have to go down as the best (and the worst). A few of us were in a band before though. We played our first proper gig at a tiny pub in Oxford when we were 13. You had to pay £30 to play there.

What are your plans for 2017?

We have another EP on the way to follow up our first one, which we are really excited about. This one is more energetic than the last. Like the last one, it was all recorded in our garage. Sometimes we leave the windows open, so there’s this ballad on the new EP with a load of birdsong in the drum recording.

We’re also going to be putting on a club night some time in April, alongside some more gigs including a small headline tour in June. This month is going to be spent rehearsing and working on all of the visual elements that will accompany the next EP.