We caught up with a bunch of artists to see what makes Melt Festival so unique.

Phoenix

What are your feelings about Melt?

The atmosphere at Melt is so unique. It’s wonderful, industrial and very German. There are so many festivals very everything replaceable except the people. Melt on the other hand is really diverse. We played a lot of festivals but no one is like Melt!

Booka Shade

What about Melt festival do you think appeals to so many artists?

Over the years we had the privilege to play three different stages at Melt, all the way up to the Main Stage. It´s a festival for true music lovers, and the site is not too big, so as an artist it´s a pleasure to walk around and check out other acts. The industrial surrounding of the venue gives a festival a very special vibe.

What’s your favourite memory from that festival?

The first Booka Shade show at Melt in 2007. We played the Big Wheel Stage …warm weather, ecstatic audience, amazing energy….one of the best shows ever.

Which artists on this year’s lineup do you think people should check out?

Our recommendation, and favourite act for ourselves to check out would be SOHN, we never had a chance to hear him play.

Digitalism

What about Melt festival do you think appeals to so many artists?

It’s relative proximity to Berlin, the stunning setting between coal diggers and a lake … And of course the forward-thinking lineups.

What’s your favourite memory from that festival?

Headlining the main stage on our second album tour, 2011.

Which artists on this year’s lineup do you think people should check out? Could you imagine to visit the festival as a guest without playing?

Yeah we’ve been there as guests already, it’s usually sunny and everyone’s there, so that’s a no-brainer. This year we’d check out Soulwax (they’re bringing their whole studio and 3 drummers with them!), Red Axes, and of course “AndManyMore”.

Kele Okereke

What about Melt festival do you think appeals to so many artists?

I think the line up is always so tasteful and the Ferropolis location is iconic.

What’s your favourite memory from that festival?

I have so many fond memories of playing live and DJing at the festival but I think one of my favourite memories was watching Moderat in 2014. Their live show is incredible.

Which artists on this year’s lineup do you think people should check out?

Kiddie Smile and Zebra Katz, I'm excited to see them both perform.

Boys Noize

What about Melt festival do you think appeals to so many artists?

Melt! Festival is one of the coolest Festivals in the world. The location is just really special, industrial but also really beautiful and the people who run it and the people that go always share the best vibes. Over many years Melt! manages to find the right balance between exciting new artists and well respected and established artists.

That’s the beauty of this festival, you can discover new music AND see your favourite band play.

What’s your favourite memory from that festival?

I’ve DJed the 5-7 AM slot a few times and one of my favorite memories is when the sun came up while people were stage diving to techno music. Sunrise brings a very special energy which makes it almost a bit spiritual, and my live show last year was one for the books for sure!

Could you imagine to visit the festival as a guest without playing?

YES, anytime. I’d bring my tent, take a swim in the lake at 6am and just chill out with good people, good food and good music for 3 days.

