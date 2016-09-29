Michael Baker unveils video for 'The Steady & The Stuck' - premiere

British singer-songwriter Michael Baker has released a beautiful video for his new single 'The Steady & The Stuck', which we're premiering today on The Independent.

Baker is set to release his debut album Dust & Bone on 21 October - it features co-writes and production from names including Dan Brown [Massive Attack], Ben Christophers [Bat For Lashes, Guy Garvey], and Jim Low [The Charlatans, Herbie Hancock].

Watch the video below:

Q&A with Michael Baker

What are you listening to at the moment?

I'm really excited for Bon Iver's new record, the 4 tracks I've already heard are inspiring stuff. I've also been listening to James Blake's most recent record & Ed Harcourt's album 'Back Into The Woods'. Beautiful and simple songwriting.

Where did the idea for the video come from?

I collaborated with long-time friend and award winning filmmaker Gary Roberts on this video. Gary and I spoke about many different concepts before coming to the idea of trying to find beauty & happiness in the everyday.

That moment where you can escape the grind and the mundane - whatever that escape means for you. It was also important to me that it conveyed a concept of ’never judge a book by its cover’.

What are your plans for the rest of 2016?

Releasing my debut album ‘Dust & Bone’ into the world, and I'm really looking forward to playing it live with my band. I'll be showcasing the album, from beginning to end, on October 4th at the Old Queens Head in Islington. After that I want to continue writing, gigging, meeting new people and having new stories to tell.

What was the first gig you ever played and what's been the best so far?

The first gig that I can remember was busking in a small town in France. I had just got an acoustic guitar and wanted to try it out. I remember being so nervous to start playing, but once I finally got started, I was absolutely hooked.

My best gig so far has got to be at my favourite venue The Duke of Cumberland in Whitstable. These guys have become like a second home for me and treat artists amazingly. I've had some pretty special moments playing there.

Dust & Bone - the debut album from Michael Baker - is out on 21 October. He plays The Old Queen's Head in London on 4 October