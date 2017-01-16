Milky Chance unveil video for 'Doing Good' - premiere

Milky Chance have created a video for their new single 'Doing Good' and you can watch the premiere here on The Independent.

The German duo announced their album Blossom last week - out on 17 March via Ignition Records - along with 'Doing Good'.

Watch the video for 'Doing Good' below:

The video takes a leisurely trip round San Francisco as day turns to night and draws on that moment you tell someone you're 'fine' when really... well, you're not.

Clemens Rehbeins says of the song: "It is a track to accompany those moments when you need an escape mechanism for surface conversations."

Blossom follows on from the band's debut album Sadneccessary which featured the hit 'Stolen Dance' - one of the most Shazam-ed tracks in history.

The new album looks set to continue the band's addictive, summery blend of soul, folk and reggae-electronica, which is balanced against Rehbein's gruff delivery of melancholic lyrics.

In October 2016 they explained they wanted to develop their style on Blossom but naturally - recording sounds themselves rather than using sample banks.

"I think you can again discover a lot of differences between the styles that we tried to put into this album...

"We tried to develop a little bit but very naturally, so we wanted to try out new instruments but in the end it didn't change that much, it's still us, it's still the same music but of course we developed."

Milky Chance play Omeara in London on 13 February