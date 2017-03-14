Music Box session #3 saw Canadian artist Leif Vollebekk and his Wurlitzer (yes, another one) drop by the studio during a visit to the UK.

Hailing from Ottawa, the multi-instrumentalist grew up on the music of Bob Dylan, Lou Reed and Neil Young whilst also developing a taste for the works of Beat generation writers such as Ginsberg and Bukowski,

The late-night Americana artist is a passionate performer, as you can see for yourself, but also has a fantastic sense of humour.

Around two years ago he released his brilliant album North Americana - a collection of indie-folk songs cut to tape

Vollebekk specialises in this reflective, heart-on-sleeve music that recalls the likes of Ryan Adams and Bruce Springsteen - his music really hits home.

His latest record Twin Solitude was released on 24 February to critical praise and he's set to perform in the UK from 25 March to 3 April - full tour details here.