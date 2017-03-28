Music Box session #5: Blanco White

I know I say it every week but these things really do keep getting better each time.

Blanco White was one of my featured 'Now Hear This' artists earlier this month when we premiered his stunning new track 'Colder Heavens'.

Blanco White is the solo project of Londoner Josh Edwards, who studied the guitar in Spain and later an Andean instrument called the charango. In Bolivia, he began bringing together these elements of Andalusian and Latin American music, which is the gorgeous sound he has now.

He's doing very well on streaming sites at the moment - his song 'Chalk' has racked up more than one million plays - and he's about to release a new EP, also titled Colder Heavens.

Like Bassette who starred in Music Box the week before him, it's a shock when he starts to sing because it's not really what you expect - he's also a superb guitar player.

In his lyrics he melds romance and striking imagery of the elements, singing gorgeous narratives of lost love.

Check out the session above and make sure you give his new EP a listen.

Thanks to: The Independent's video team + Blanco White and his team