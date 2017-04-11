Music Box session #7 - Little Cub

Little Cub are one of the best new electronic acts to emerge out of London in recent years, comprised of Dominic Gore, Duncan Tootill and Ady Acolatse.

We premiered their video for 'My Nature' back in December, and after seeing them play two great sets at packed-out venues in Oslo for by:Larm festival I thought they'd be perfect for Music Box.

Their music is full of quirks and surprising depth; 'Loveless' is like a late-night trip through London's back alleys as the narrator ponders a relationship grown cold, with brutally honest lyrics that may as well be diary excerpts.

Their track 'Hypnotise', the band's new single, is a bitterly cynical take on the current state of things (the video's great too).

What's really wonderful about these sessions is that the bands we work with are always so willing to try something a bit different.

Doing something stripped-down when you're used to having all your gear with you can be a pretty daunting challenge but the band took it on board (even though they'd never done it before) and nailed it.

Duncan [Tootill] saved the day after some hiccups during set-up (xlr cables all over the place) and the finished work just looks and sounds fantastic, plus the actual look of this session comes across as a bit more multi-dimensional thanks to the synth layout.

Thanks to: Little Cub, Will Grant, Domino Records, The Independent video team