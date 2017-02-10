Nathan Ball unveils new track 'Cold Hands' - premiere

Nathan Ball has unveiled his new track 'Cold Hands' and you can listen to it first here on The Independent.

The London-based artist sings in low, slightly melancholic tones before lifting the song with a riveting vocal hook and the track's earnest lyrics.

Check it out below:

Q&A with Nathan Ball

What are you listening to at the moment?

I'm loving the Ten Fé album, it's an incredible debut from those boys.The National and the War on Drugs are always my go to albums for me too.

What are your plans for 2017?

I'm doing loads of writing at the moment which I'm really enjoying, it's pretty addictive stuff!

We're headlining Omeara on 15 March and just starting to book in the festivals, so an exciting year ahead.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

I remember playing at The Fly in London, I think I was about 16 at the time and there were about 4 people in the crowd, 2 of whom were my parents! I remember being petrified of the sound man.

My favourite gig so far was at Barn on the Farm festival, we played up on a mezzanine in a barn and it was heaving. The crowd there is always such a special one.

Nathan Ball plays Omeara in London on 15 March 2017