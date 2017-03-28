BBC Radio presenter Abbie McCarthy chooses her top new music picks for this week:

Gorillaz - Humanz

After nearly 6 years away Gorillaz have made a triumphant return.

From the collection of tracks out there at the moment - 'Ascension', 'We Got The Power', 'Saturn Barz' and 'Andromeda' - you can hear the strong hip hop current flowing throughout.

And the full list of collaborations featured on the forthcoming Humanz is VERY exciting - can we just fast forward to 28 April?

Mr Jukes - Angels/Your Love

For the legions of Bombay Bicycle Club fans Jack Steadman's new sound as Mr Jukes may come as a surprise, but what a brilliant one.

This debut single sees him alongside BJ The Chicago Kid, sounding jazzier, funkier and more soulful than ever before.

For the album 'God First', due out in June, Jack has collaborated with as many people as possible and going by the first cut this is going to the perfect soundtrack to blast out in the sunshine.

Creeper - Eternity In Your Arms

A confident, ambitious and striking debut album from Southampton punk rockers Creeper - a strong collection of huge theatrical rock songs, full of lines you know will be shouted back at the band during their many festival appearances throughout the summer months.

Stand out tracks have to be lead single 'Suzanne', beautiful acoustic track 'Crickets' with lead vocals from Hannah and epic anthem 'I Choose To Live' which brings the record to a close.

Au/Ra - Kicks

Ibiza born and Antigua raised popstar Au/Ra is one of the most talked about performers from this year's South by Southwest music festival and it's easy to see why - just 15 years old, uber cool and creating a unique brand of forwarding-thinking electro-pop.

This otherworldly talent has an exciting and bright future ahead of her.

Toddla T - BlackJack 21

Much loved Steel City producer Toddla T has just dropped the visuals for his new production with Andrea Martin. 'BlackJack 21' shows a new side to his sound, resetting this musical journey with a darker, more unstated tone in this.

Toddla T continues to evolve and for that reason I can't wait to hear the rest of the album as it unravels.

Rex Orange County - Sunflower

Another simply excellent track from Alex O'Connor a.k.a Rex Orange County, following on from the superb 'Best Friend' and 'UNO'.

This sees him vibing over a saxophone-tinged, jangly guitar beat.

Abbie McCarthy is a presenter for BBC Introducing/BBC Radio 1. Find her on Twitter @AbbieAbbiemac.