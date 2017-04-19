  1. Culture
New music: Kendrick Lamar, Royal Blood, Lethal Bizzle and Tom Misch make our top picks for the week

Kendrick drops one of the most anticipated records of the year while Royal Blood reveal the first track from their long-awaited second album

BBC Radio presenter Abbie McCarthy chooses her top music picks for the week:

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

Is Kendrick Lamar the best rapper on the planet? The new record screams yes.

Not as instant as To Pimp A Butterfly and Good Kid, M.A.A.D City but lyrically his strongest work ever: key tracks are the laid back and tender 'LOVE.', 'LOYALTY.' featuring Rihanna, 'LUST.' sampling Rat Boy, and 'HUMBLE.'

Royal Blood - Lights Out

This is everything you want from Royal Blood's return - riffs, energy and attitude. 'Lights Out' has a huge rock 'n' roll feel and has made us all very excited for their second record How Did We Get So Dark?

​Lethal Bizzle featuring Skepta - I Win

Grime dons Lethal Bizzle and Skepta have teamed up for this festival ready anthem. Many a mosh pit will be raving to this Skepta production this summer!

This track is lifted from Bizzle's forthcoming EP, which has been given the tongue-in-cheek title You'll Never Make A Million From Grime. Other guests on the record include Donae'O, MoStack and Melissa Steel. 

Sink Ya Teeth - If You See Me 

Mesmerising post-punk electronica emerging out of Norwich, courtesy of Maria & Gemma, a.k.a Sink Ya Teeth. 

It's a ferocious debut that will lodge itself firmly in your brain. 

Tom Misch - 5 Day Mischon EP

5 Day Mischon is a beautiful body of work, it includes some perfectly chill Sunday morning soundtracks, as well as some nu-disco cuts. 

It was recorded over 5 days at Tom's house in south London and sees him working with Carmody, Novelist, Will Heard, Kadi Akinnibi and Tobie Tripp. 

God Colony featuring Flohio - Fights

I am completely obsessed with this song. 

'Fights' sees God Colony's punchy production alongside Flohio's fast flow and as soon as you hear it you'll become addicted too...

Abbie McCarthy is a presenter for BBC Introducing/BBC Radio 1 - find her on Twitter @AbbieAbbiemac

