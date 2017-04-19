BBC Radio presenter Abbie McCarthy chooses her top music picks for the week:

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

Is Kendrick Lamar the best rapper on the planet? The new record screams yes.

Not as instant as To Pimp A Butterfly and Good Kid, M.A.A.D City but lyrically his strongest work ever: key tracks are the laid back and tender 'LOVE.', 'LOYALTY.' featuring Rihanna, 'LUST.' sampling Rat Boy, and 'HUMBLE.'

Royal Blood - Lights Out

This is everything you want from Royal Blood's return - riffs, energy and attitude. 'Lights Out' has a huge rock 'n' roll feel and has made us all very excited for their second record How Did We Get So Dark?

​Lethal Bizzle featuring Skepta - I Win

Grime dons Lethal Bizzle and Skepta have teamed up for this festival ready anthem. Many a mosh pit will be raving to this Skepta production this summer!

This track is lifted from Bizzle's forthcoming EP, which has been given the tongue-in-cheek title You'll Never Make A Million From Grime. Other guests on the record include Donae'O, MoStack and Melissa Steel.

Sink Ya Teeth - If You See Me

Mesmerising post-punk electronica emerging out of Norwich, courtesy of Maria & Gemma, a.k.a Sink Ya Teeth.

It's a ferocious debut that will lodge itself firmly in your brain.

Tom Misch - 5 Day Mischon EP

5 Day Mischon is a beautiful body of work, it includes some perfectly chill Sunday morning soundtracks, as well as some nu-disco cuts.

It was recorded over 5 days at Tom's house in south London and sees him working with Carmody, Novelist, Will Heard, Kadi Akinnibi and Tobie Tripp.

God Colony featuring Flohio - Fights

I am completely obsessed with this song.

'Fights' sees God Colony's punchy production alongside Flohio's fast flow and as soon as you hear it you'll become addicted too...

Abbie McCarthy is a presenter for BBC Introducing/BBC Radio 1 - find her on Twitter @AbbieAbbiemac