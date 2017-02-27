BBC Radio presenter Abbie McCarthy chooses her top music picks for the week:

Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean & Migos - 'Slide'

After a string of very excited tweets Calvin Harris is back with new music, accompanied by none other than the always excellent Frank Ocean and newly tipped trio Migos.

If you were looking for your summer anthem, look no further, this funky number is it.

The Scottish DJ and producer has said he is releasing 10 songs in 2017 and going by this first single, the world is so ready.

Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer

We were all expecting a great debut record from Stormzy and this really is an incredible body of work from the grime star.

Glorious gospel moments, delicate vocals, R&B tinges, hip hop vibes and of course some hard-hitting bars. From straight up banger and lead single 'Big For Your Boots', the faith-inspired 'Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2' featuring MNEK, and 'Lay Me Bare' - a display of raw anger towards his father - this is an album the south Londoner star can be proud of.

Thundercat - Drunk

This is Stephen Bruner's third album as Thundercat and it's beautiful, bonkers and brilliant. A wonderful listen from start to finish and his best record to date.

The star studded list of collaborators featured on the 23 track LP include Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, Pharrell, Wiz Khalifa and Kamasi Washington.

Key songs to check out include the spacey 'The Turn Down', the super catchy 'Friend Zone', Kendrick's contribution on 'Walk On By' and sexy slow jam 'Show You The Way'.

Will Joseph Cook - 'Beach (I Wanna Make You Mine)'

An addictive sugar-coated pop song from the 19 year old singer songwriter, it won't be long before this melody burrows its way into your head and floats about there.

It further builds excitement for his debut album 'Sweet Dreamer', a record made up of pop gems, striking ballads and some surprises too. Look out in particular for future hit 'Treat Me Like A Lover'. Will's wonderful debut has been produced by Hugh Worskett (who has worked with the likes of Rae Morris and Crystal Fighters), Bombay Bicycle Club's Jack Steadman and Will himself. It's due out on 14th April.

And, as always with Will Joseph Cook songs, there's an awesome video to match.

Pale Waves - 'There's A Honey'

Dirty Hit Records definitely seem to have the magic formula, the great label home of hit making machines The 1975, The Japanese House, an enchanting talent, and of course Superfood, who recently made a magnificent comeback.

Now recent signings Manchester indie pop makers Pale Waves have unleashed their contagious new single 'There's A Honey', with their mates George Daniels and Matt Healy of The 1975 on production duties.

A dreamy listen, one I can guarantee will be blasted out of your speakers.

THEY. - 'Truth Be Told'

THEY. are Dante Jones and Drew Love, both of whom have been kicking around the music industry a while, writing huge hits for the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Jeremih and Chris Brown. After such songwriting success they stepped into the spotlight a couple of years ago and began releasing their own genre blending, boundary pushing magic.

'Truth Be Told' is the latest piece of gold the LA duo have created.

Abbie McCarthy is a presenter for BBC Introducing/BBC Radio 1. Find her on Twitter @AbbieAbbiemac