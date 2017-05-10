New music to listen to this week: Aaron Taos

Aaron Taos recently put out his new single 'These Days' - a bouncy, wry track with a slightly psychedelic feel.

The Brooklyn artist has a distinctly modern approach to genre - he's less fussed about sticking to one thing than whether or not it sounds good.

We're premiering his video for 'These Days' which is just as fun - check it out below:

Q&A with Aaron Taos

What are you listening to at the moment?

I'm listening to a lot of Future Islands recently. I slept on them for the last couple years but finally gave them a serious listen last month and now I can't stop. Their two most recent albums are so good! “Cave” has been on constant repeat.

What are your plans for the rest of 2017?

I'm working on putting out a handful of singles through the summer, culminating in a project in the fall. 2016 was hibernation time for me. Now I'm ready to start releasing a whole lot of new material, which is a great somewhat cathartic feeling.

What was the first gig you ever played and what's been the best so far?

The first gig I ever played was a high-school talent show with my band when I was 16. At the time, I was a soccer jock-type so everyone was surprised to see that I played music.

I remember before we got on stage people being like “Why are these sports guys trying to start a band?” haha. At the time it felt like a big moment and I was really nervous. We ended up killing it though and went on to be one of the better bands in high school... in retrospect though we were pretty bad!

The best show so far was my first EP, GUITS', release party at Elvis Guesthouse in the Lower East Side last year. It was a super small basement set up, but it was really packed and a good time.

A couple days later I saw Car Seat Headrest play there and Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco walked in, which was a very strange but cool merging of worlds. Super sad that the venue closed - it was one of my favorites in NYC!