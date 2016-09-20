New music to listen to this week: Catholic Action

I've mentioned Catholic Action before as ones to look out for in festival lineups but never actually explained why you should listen.

Vocalist/guitarist Chris McCrory (also of Casual Sex) fronts the Glaswegian four-piece who have gained huge support for their tracks 'L.U.V' and 'Rita Ora'.

We're premiering the brilliant video for their brand new track 'Breakfast' that starts out in Parquet Courts-esque slacker territory before plunging into this big rousing climax, check it out:

Q&A with Catholic Action frontmant Chris McCrory

What are you listening to at the moment?

Palm Honey. I produced their new record (it's truly special) and I'm taking a break from mixing it to answer these questions.

However, I've been playing (obsessing over) these LPs a lot this year:

The Party by Andy Shauf, My Woman by Angel Olsen, Suicide Songs by MONEY and Parquet Courts' Human Performance…

I've also been listening to The Pooches' first LP like a proud parent. I produced it in my home studio and it just came out on shiny black vinyl via Lame-O Records in the USA.

What are your plans for the rest of 2016?

Once we get back from touring Rita/Breakfast we're going to finish mixing our debut album, and then finish writing the follow up. I'm also going to direct a video or two for some bands with the same VHS camera I used to make Breakfast. And I have to get round to re-potting my house plants. I'm very fond of them.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Italians do Breakfast quite well, don't they?

What was the first gig you played, and what’s been the best so far?

Catholic Action played their first gig in a tiny, living room-sized venue/veggie restaurant in Glasgow called The 13th Note.

As for our best gig… It's hard to say, we've been lucky to play a few great ones. The Barrowlands with F.F.S was pretty special (I even invited my Mum). Of course we all like Franz Ferdinand and I'm a huge Sparks fan, plus the venue itself is legendary.

Playing The Roundhouse in London with Swim Deep was cool too - we were told off for playing Pink Floyd in the soundcheck. And last week, we were lucky enough to play with Teenage Fanclub at a sold out show in Edinburgh. I could probably recite their album Grand Prix in its entirety to you, so I think that has to top the list right now.

Cathlolic Action play the following live shows:

22 Sept Old Blue Last, London

23 September Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

24 Sept The Deaf Institute, Manchester

25 Sept King Tuts, Glasgow

28 Sept Tunnels, Aberdeen

29 Sept Mad Hatters, Inverness

30 Sept Buskers, Dundee

1 Oct Mash House, Edinburgh