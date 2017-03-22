New music to listen to this week: HALFBROTHER

HALFBROTHER are exactly the kind of vibe I needed this week.

They're the UK alt/future-R&B duo made up of Murkage Dave and Patrick Scally - currently working on their debut album due for release this year - which will feature a collaboration or two with Oscar #Worldpeace.

We're premiering their new track 'Love Letter' - it's a curious, dreamy piece serving as the follow-up to their track ‘Go Tell The Mandem’; which spoke about challenging social conventions and attitudes around sex, race, sexuality etc and celebrating your own identity.

Check out the track below:

Q&A with HALFBROTHER

What are you listening to at the moment?

James Taylor’s JT album. Oscar #worldpeace - Recluse.zip. Bruised Orange by John Prine. And literally anything that has Young Thug on it.

What are your plans for 2017?

We are putting out an album called ‘Men Can’t Protect You Anymore’.

We also have a short film coming called ‘God Bless England’. We want to talk about these things. What it means to be British in 2017, what it means to be English, and what happens when women no longer need men’s money or protection.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

We’re yet to play a HALFBROTHER gig actually. Like everything we’ve done it will probably involve a lot of guesswork, we like to get things wrong to get them right.

It excites us though, playing live, it’s what all this other shit we’re doing is actually for!