New music to listen to this week: She Major

Belgian singer She Major is a newcomer for nocturnal electronic pop - setting her ghostly vocals against slow-burning beats.

We're premiering her debut single 'Please Don't' - She Major says of the track: "I have a lot of time to think and to feel, so I need to write things down. 'Please Don't' started out as a letter to someone I used to know."

Check out the track below:

Q&A with She Major

What are you listening to at the moment?

I just listened to the VEVO dscvr ONES TO WATCH 2017. Really like Jorja Smith! - I added her to my playlist.

Other artists on that list: Active child, Bath for lashes, Banks, SX, Flume, Goldfrapp, J. Bernardt, Delv!s, FKA Twigs, Lana Del Rey, Oscar and the wolf, Nao, Son Lux, Violet Skies, Chet Faker, Amber Run, Jarryd James, Broods, Warhola,

Låpsley, AlunaGeorge, Bon Iver, Jack Garrett ...

What are your plans for 2017?

Finish my EP Insomniac, get our live show on the road and create & enjoy as much as possible.