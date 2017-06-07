New music to listen to this week: Talos

Talos is the project of Eoin French - an artist and architect hailing from Cork, Ireland.

Following the release of his debut track 'Tethered Bones' in 2014, he shut himself away in an attic in Dublin, then to Iceland and finally in the sparse expanse of west Cork to produce his debut album Wild Alee.

We're premiering the absolutely stunning video for his song 'Contra', check it out (above).

Talos (Brendan Canty )

"For this video we wanted to explore the idea of the uncanny - finding the strange in something ordinary. Using the West of Ireland as a canvas we wanted to twist and distort the landscapes in unsettling but seemingly natural ways.

"It was a collaboration between me, The Mill in London and aerial cinematographer Colm Hogan." - Brendan Canty (Director)

Q&A with Talos

What are you listening to at the moment?

Albrecht La'Brooy 'Tempelhof'. Kishi Bashi 'I Am The AntiChrist To You'. Ravi Shankar and Philip Glass 'Prashanti'. Christian Loffner 'A Forest'.

What are your plans for 2017?

Well, my debut album Wild Alee has just come out, so we've been playing plenty of shows off the back of that. Festivals for the summer, and our debut UK tour in October. Some studio time in Iceland in July too.

What was the first gig you ever played and what's been the best so far?

The first Talos gig? That was in Twisted Pepper in Dublin, a very early version of the band. It's been amazing to see how it's developed since then.

Best so far? Either the St Luke's Church show for the album launch in Cork a few weeks back, or the one in Mitchelstown Caves last year, 200ft below ground. Different.

Wild Alee, the debut album from Talos, is out now