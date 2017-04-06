Otherkin reveal the video for their brilliant track 'Bad Advice' - premiere

Early last year we premiered Otherkin's single 'Yeah I Know' - since then my favourite Irish lads have been storming on with their ace brand of garage punk and epic live shows.

Now the Dublin band have revealed the video for their track 'Bad Advice' which you can watch first via The Independent - it's another belter, obviously.

Check it out (above)

Q&A with Otherkin

What are you guys listening to at the moment?

While we were on tour we had a lot of The Amazons, The Pale White, Yak and Gorillaz on rotation on the van stereo. All of them are releasing seriously exciting music at the moment. Loving King Kendrick's latest too.

What are your plans for 2017?

We're dead excited to be getting this video out there, director Finn Keenan did an amazing job on it.

We've more singles coming very soon and then we'll have our debut album out by the end of the year! Asides from that we're gonna be on the road non-stop; we plan on playing all around Europe and hopefully our first few shows in America too. If Donnie will have us that is.

How are you feeling about scoring a support slot with Guns ’N Roses?

Absolutely insane stuff, our singer Luke grew up a stone's throw from Slane Castle and would chew the ear off anyone willing to listen about how he'd one day play there. It's a huge gig for us, and we can't wait to play such an iconic venue with such a legendary band.

What are your favourite festival memories?

Our first festival outside of Ireland was playing the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading & Leeds, and that really was the start of the madness.

Last summer we played our first French festival at Eurockéennes; we were setting up at the same time as Beck was playing his slot on a stage that was less than 50 metres away.

As soon as he finished, we banged on a siren and people came streaming over to us. You couldn't even see the end of the crowd, that was a special moment.

'Bad Advice' - the new single from Otherkin - is released on 28 April