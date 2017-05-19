RITUAL shares video for 'Wouldn't Be Love' - premiere

London based quartet RITUAL have returned with a stunning new single and video: 'Wouldn't Be Love'.

The latest track taken from their upcoming audio visual project No Escape Out Of Time, ' Wouldn't Be Love' is complemented by the latest instalment of the short film the band have been revealing alongside their music - directed by Jackson Ducasse.

We're premiering 'Wouldn't Be Love today on The Independent, check it out below:

The band say: "'Wouldn't Be Love' is a key track from the No Escape Out Of Time project for us.

"The lyric 'the line of love and hate, we walk until we break' is one of our favourites and it speaks a lot about the themes these songs on the project explore - that line between loving someone to the point where you know they've changed you forever and yet then seeing your relationship fall apart and leave you feeling like you wish you'd never even met.

"At the same time, it's a moment of realisation, accepting that 'It Wouldn't Be Love if it didn't hurt nobody' . That experience and everything that comes with it, is really what we all crave .

"Musically , it's the kind of dark cinematic production we naturally gravitate to - we always try to combine the dark 90's UK/Bristol type influences (Portishead, Tricky etc) but mix it up with the modern, forward thinking electronic music that excites us“.

Q&A with Ritual

What are you listening to at the moment?

We often share a playlist folder online between each other, stuff that inspires us - stuff that each other may not have heard and might provoke us to try something different within what we each do.

The last artist we all got really into from doing that was a guy called 6lack, we covered his track 'Loyal' after becoming huge fans of the original .

What are your plans for 2017?

2017 is a big year for us! We are releasing this project right now , No Escape Out Of Time - our first with Mononoke completing the line up . We have been out in America writing too and recording the first new songs for what will be our debut album .

First gig, best gig?

We are just about to play our first show EVER! It's going to be in London, in the middle of June and we are genuinely so excited about it . We're curating the whole event ourselves and we'll be playing alongside the full unreleased visual side of the project , we want it to be more than just a typical gig . Having said all that, it's our first show so I'm sure there will be some nerves on the day!

Ritual play The Roundhouse in London on 15 June