The Away Days reveal new album Dreamed At Dawn - premiere

The Away Days have released their anticipated debut album Dreamed At Dawn and you can have the first listen via The Independent.

The Istanbul-based band, who have supported the likes of Savages, Belle and Sebastian and Portishead, are doing spectacularly well on the iTunes charts in Turkey after releasing it via the platform earlier this week.

Listen to the album in full below:

Frontman Can Ozen says of the album: "This is like a zipped recap of all our lives so far in Istanbul. You can find all the happiness and sorrow in it."





A personal favourite is the single 'World Horizon' - which The Independent premiered in 2016 - but the entire work is a beautiful, emotive journey carried by Ozen's gorgeous vocal work and the band's swooning, dream-state melodies.

The band play the following tour dates:

Dreamed At Dawn - the debut album from The Away Days - is out now. The band are set to perform in Brighton at The Green Door Store on 8 April 2017 and at London's Shacklewell Arms on 13 April.