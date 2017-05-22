Despite an absolute shocker of a Thursday that saw torrential downpour leave Brighton littered with broken umbrellas, we've just seen off another successful Great Escape festival.
The sun came out just in time for Friday and stayed until the weekend was over, as hundreds of artists performed in venues all around the city.
Check out these photos of just some of the brilliant shows that took place:
Slaves performed on the famous Brighton Pier to hundreds of fans on the Thursday night, despite high winds and a LOT of rain.
Playing form the balcony of the Horror Hotel, the gig had to be cut short as more and more people turned up and the venue became "structurally unsafe".
Four-piece rock band INHEAVEN played a fierce live show at the Vevo stage in Wagner Hall, performing ace tracks including their single 'Treats' plus a brand new song, 'World On Fire'.
YouTube hosted a grime showcase that saw legendary artist Kano perform with a full band featuring drums, guitar, keyboard, tuba, trombone, and a string quartet.
Also performing in this special spotlight show were Ghetts, Little Simz, Kojo Funds, DJ Maximum, and DJ duo Elijah and Skilliam.
Rising young artist Cosmo Pyke turned up to the Prince Albert to perform tracks off his debut EP Just Cosmo and then some.
During the festival we filmed a bunch of live sessions with some other fantastic artists which you can watch on The Independent culture page on Facebook.
