Despite an absolute shocker of a Thursday that saw torrential downpour leave Brighton littered with broken umbrellas, we've just seen off another successful Great Escape festival.

The sun came out just in time for Friday and stayed until the weekend was over, as hundreds of artists performed in venues all around the city.

Check out these photos of just some of the brilliant shows that took place:

Slaves

Slaves performed on the famous Brighton Pier to hundreds of fans on the Thursday night, despite high winds and a LOT of rain.

Playing form the balcony of the Horror Hotel, the gig had to be cut short as more and more people turned up and the venue became "structurally unsafe".

Chloe Little of INHEAVEN performs on the Vevo Stage at TGE (Sean Carpenter)

INHEAVEN guitarist/singer James Taylor performs on the Vevo Stage at The Great Escape festival in Brighton (Sean Carpenter)

Four-piece rock band INHEAVEN played a fierce live show at the Vevo stage in Wagner Hall, performing ace tracks including their single 'Treats' plus a brand new song, 'World On Fire'.

Ray BLK (Victor Frankowski )

Rag 'N' Bone Man performs his headline show at the Brighton Dome

Jerry Williams performs at TGE (Phoebe Fox)

Kano performs to a packed-out venue in Brighton

YouTube hosted a grime showcase that saw legendary artist Kano perform with a full band featuring drums, guitar, keyboard, tuba, trombone, and a string quartet.

Also performing in this special spotlight show were Ghetts, Little Simz, Kojo Funds, DJ Maximum, and DJ duo Elijah and Skilliam.

Ghetts performs at the Old Market (Sean Carpenter)

John Grant performs at TGE (Victor Frankowski )

Dagny performs at the VEVO stage at Wagner Hall (Phoebe Fox)

Cosmo Pyke performs at the Prince Albert in Brighton (Phoebe Fox)

Rising young artist Cosmo Pyke turned up to the Prince Albert to perform tracks off his debut EP Just Cosmo and then some.

Dreamwife perform on the VEVO stage at The Great Escape (Phoebe Fox)

