The Great Escape in pictures: Stefflon Don, Kano, Ray BLK, INHEAVEN, Dagny and Dream Wife perform in Brighton

Stefflon Don closed the music festival with an incredible live show

Stefflon Don takes over the VEVO stage at The Great Escape festival Vevo

Despite an absolute shocker of a Thursday that saw torrential downpour leave Brighton littered with broken umbrellas, we've just seen off another successful Great Escape festival.

The sun came out just in time for Friday and stayed until the weekend was over, as hundreds of artists performed in venues all around the city. 

Check out these photos of just some of the brilliant shows that took place:

tge-slaves.jpg
Slaves

Slaves performed on the famous Brighton Pier to hundreds of fans on the Thursday night, despite high winds and a LOT of rain. 

Playing form the balcony of the Horror Hotel, the gig had to be cut short as more and more people turned up and the venue became "structurally unsafe".

tge-inheaven-chloe.jpg
Chloe Little of INHEAVEN performs on the Vevo Stage at TGE (Sean Carpenter)
tge-inheaven.jpg
INHEAVEN guitarist/singer James Taylor performs on the Vevo Stage at The Great Escape festival in Brighton (Sean Carpenter)

Four-piece rock band INHEAVEN played a fierce live show at the Vevo stage in Wagner Hall, performing ace tracks including their single 'Treats' plus a brand new song, 'World On Fire'. 

tge-ray-blk.jpg
Ray BLK (Victor Frankowski)
tge-rag-n-bone.jpg
Rag 'N' Bone Man performs his headline show at the Brighton Dome
tge-phoebe-fox.jpg
Jerry Williams performs at TGE (Phoebe Fox)
tge-kano.jpg
Kano performs to a packed-out venue in Brighton

YouTube hosted a grime showcase that saw legendary artist Kano perform with a full band featuring drums, guitar, keyboard, tuba, trombone, and a string quartet.

Also performing in this special spotlight show were Ghetts, Little Simz, Kojo Funds, DJ Maximum, and DJ duo Elijah and Skilliam.

tge-ghetts.jpg
Ghetts performs at the Old Market (Sean Carpenter)
tge-john-grant.jpg
John Grant performs at TGE (Victor Frankowski)
tge-dagny.jpg
Dagny performs at the VEVO stage at Wagner Hall (Phoebe Fox)
tge-cosmo-pyke.jpg
Cosmo Pyke performs at the Prince Albert in Brighton (Phoebe Fox)

Rising young artist Cosmo Pyke turned up to the Prince Albert to perform tracks off his debut EP Just Cosmo and then some. 

tge-dreamwife.jpg
Dreamwife perform on the VEVO stage at The Great Escape (Phoebe Fox)

During the festival we filmed a bunch of live sessions with some other fantastic artists which you can watch on The Independent culture page on Facebook.

