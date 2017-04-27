The Lightning Year premiere new track 'The Needle' - exclusive

Here's some more new music for your ears today because why not?

The Lightning Year are a cracking new band who have a bunch of upcoming festival slots at The Great Escape, Festival No.6 etc. plus a headline show in London.

Their latest track is a big indie anthem that the band say "catalogues the joys of dropping the needle on the record and banishing the beasts, demons and woes of every day bedsit life".

Check out the premiere below:

Q&A with The Lightning Year

What are you listening to at the moment?

We are listening to Kendrick Lamar - Damn, Father John Misty - Pure Comedy, The Lemon Twigs - Do Hollywood, also love the Steve Lacy track Dark Red.

What are your plans for 2017?

We’ve got a headline show at The Waiting Room on 11 May. We’re also playing Great Escape and a few summer festivals including Festival Number 6. We’re currently working on our debut album and hope to put out an EP in the summer. We look forward to making new friends and fans.

What was the first gig you ever played?

The first gig we ever played together was at a place called Peckham Nines. It was such a crazy place, like playing inside an old abandoned ship or something. Actually one of the guys in our band had his drink spiked and the only way to keep him in time was by poking him with my guitar as he tripped out and fell about the stage.

What's been the best so far?

The best gig so far was probably supporting Modern Strangers at the Camden Assembly. The place was packed and we blew the house down. Later, various members ended up back at a certain actor's house, and jammed covers until dawn. All I remember is stuffed animals and Bowie songs.

The Lightning Year release their new track 'The Needle' via Super Natural Recordings. See them live at The Waiting Room in London on 11 May