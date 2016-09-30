Tom Chaplin performs acoustic version of 'Hold On To Our Love' ahead of debut solo release

Ahead of the release of his debut solo record The Wave, Tom Chaplin of Keane has recorded an intimate acoustic version of one of his songs, 'Hold On To Our Love'.

Set to head out on a small tour with the group of musicians he assembled over summer, Chaplin has been open about how the themes of this new work run through his battles with addiction, and his consequent recovery; the result is an optimistic, reflective collection of songs that are rich with beautiful melodies and Chaplin's distinctive voice.

Watch him perform the track below:

Q&A with Tom Chaplin

What are you listening to at the moment?

Rag'n'Bone Man, Sia, Travis, LOVE the new Radiohead record. Getting in to Boy King by Wild Beasts - such an intriguing band.

How are you feeling ahead of the release of your debut solo record, and what’s it been like putting the album together?

Given the struggles I had bringing it to fruition I was happy and proud just to even finish it; however, I'm a restless character and very quickly I was hankering for the next step of pushing it out into the big wide world. That process obviously has its pros and cons.

I'm realistic enough to know that there'll be detractors and I'm anxious about how I'll manage my feelings about that. Most important though is that I really appreciate who the record resonates with. I took the step of talking about intimate details of my personal life and experience of addiction in the songs - if that openness has a positive impact on people's lives then it'll the most rewarding thing I could hope for.

The process of making the record was a genuinely wonderful experience. Working outside of Keane allowed me to grow as a songwriter. I also met and worked with many great people along the way.

What are your plans for the rest of 2016?

I've spent the summer putting together a crack team of musicians! The record is very layered and has required a lot of thought to bring it to life ready for performing. The rest of 2016 (and a good part of next year) will be spent taking these new songs around the world.

It's been a long time since I was last out on the road with Keane; nothing competes with those transcendent moments on stage and I'm hopeful that there'll be plenty of those.

What was the first gig you ever played, and what’s been the best so far?

My first gig was with Keane at the Hope & Anchor in London in 1998. We were pretty terrible but you have to start somewhere! It took us a long time to get a record deal but I think those years spent slogging it around the circuit taught us how to play and perform. There have been many much better shows subsequently!

Top of the list might have to be our adventures in Latin America. They really know how to leave all inhibitions at the door and enjoy themselves in that part of the world. A particular favourite was a huge outdoor gig in Paraguay. Something about the balmy night and the intensity of the crowd made for an unforgettable experience.

Tom Chaplin's debut solo album The Wave is out on 14 October via Island Records - pre-order now. He plays the following dates in the UK:

October:

Sat 22 BRIGHTON, St George’s

Sun 23 BRISTOL, Thekla

Mon 24 NOTTINGHAM, Glee Club

Wed 26 LEEDS, City Varieties

Thu 27 MANCHESTER, Sound Control

Fri 28 GLASGOW, St Luke’s

Sun 30 BIRMINGHAM, Glee Club

Mon 31 LONDON, Islington Assembly Hall