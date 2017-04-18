Music Box session #8 - Tom Grennan

It’s pretty mad to think we’re almost at the end of the first season of Music Box, but here you go - this is probably the most electric performance we’ve had from an artist so far.

Tom Grennan was on our Ones to Watch list for 2017 and also made it onto the BBC’s Sound Of poll for the year.

This guy’s got something special - it’s not just his voice, as much as it stands out - it’s also in the charisma he brings to his performance, the narratives in his lyrics and that very down-to-earth charm.

The 21-year-old found his voice at a house party one night - since then he’s teamed up with Chase & Status on their single ‘All Goes Wrong’ and released two EPs, Something In The Water and Release The Brakes.

For the Music Box session he was determined to get it right - hence the relief you can hear after he absolutely nailed that take for ‘Barbed Wire’.

Tom is performing at Union Chapel in London on 20 April - click here for more tour dates.

Thanks to: Tom, Emily Cooper, Insanity Records/Sony Music, The Independent video team