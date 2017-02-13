For all of us regular viewers at home, award ceremonies such as the Grammy’s look like glitz, glamour and a great time.
However, in actual fact it is a long night. There are 82 awards in total including “Best Surround Sound Album”, “Best Bluegrass Album” and “Best Instrumental Composition”.
One award-season veteran came prepared: Enter Rihanna with a hip-flask.
Grammy Awards 2017: Best Red Carpet Looks
-
1/28
Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty
-
2/28
Rappers Rick Ross and Lil Yachty attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty
-
3/28
Recording Artist Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty
-
4/28
Chance the Rapper attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
-
5/28
Actress Laverne Cox attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty
-
6/28
Chrissy Teigen attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
-
7/28
Singer/Songwriter Charli XCX attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty
-
8/28
Producer DJ Khaled attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
-
9/28
Musician Gary Clark Jr and model Nicole Trunfio attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty
-
10/28
TV Personality Heidi Klum attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty
-
11/28
Singer Demi Lovato and CEO of BET Debra L. Lee attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty
-
12/28
Producer Mike Will Made-It attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty
-
13/28
Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy of Rae Sremmurd and producer Mike Will Made-It attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty
-
14/28
Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images for NARAS
-
15/28
Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
-
16/28
Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
-
17/28
Musician Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty
-
18/28
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording Artist Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Getty Images for NARAS
-
19/28
Rapper 2 Chainz attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
-
20/28
Rapper Rick Ross (C) and Lil Yachty (R) attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Getty Images for NARAS
-
21/28
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer/Songwriter Tori Kelly attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images for NARAS
-
22/28
Paris Jackson attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
-
23/28
Singer Daya attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
-
24/28
Rapper Desiigner(R) and mother attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
-
25/28
Singer Gallant attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
-
26/28
Rapper Desiigner attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
-
27/28
Singer Jane Zhang attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
-
28/28
Christopher Polk/Getty
The “Needed Me” singer was seen sipping from a jewel-embellished flask at various points throughout the night which did not go unnoticed on social media.
While we do not know exactly what is in the flask, it does appear she mouths “I think it’s time for another shot” at one point.
In spite of the success of her eighth studio album Anti in 2016, the Barbadian singer walked away from the awards empty handed despite being nominated for eight gongs. The biggest shock was Twenty One Pilots winning the Best Pop Duo performance over Rihanna and Drake’s hit “Work”.
Rihanna actually scored points online at multiple occasions during the ceremony, notably her standing ovation and fist-pumping after best friend Katy Perry’s performance, dancing while on FaceTime and blowing kisses to Beyonce in the audience.
