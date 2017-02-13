For all of us regular viewers at home, award ceremonies such as the Grammy’s look like glitz, glamour and a great time.

However, in actual fact it is a long night. There are 82 awards in total including “Best Surround Sound Album”, “Best Bluegrass Album” and “Best Instrumental Composition”.

One award-season veteran came prepared: Enter Rihanna with a hip-flask.

The “Needed Me” singer was seen sipping from a jewel-embellished flask at various points throughout the night which did not go unnoticed on social media.

Rihanna is me af at concerts/family gatherings pic.twitter.com/Wzn2qcVOkL — Robert | Lady Gaga (@Robert4533) February 13, 2017

I kinda wanted Rihanna to win so she could bring the flask up there. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 13, 2017

Rihanna and her crystal studded flask is me for the remainder of the year — Jenna //\\ Wortham (@jennydeluxe) February 13, 2017

Rihanna drinking out of her diamond encrusted flask & passing it around is my mood pic.twitter.com/l54WGvjjqg — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) February 13, 2017

While we do not know exactly what is in the flask, it does appear she mouths “I think it’s time for another shot” at one point.

In spite of the success of her eighth studio album Anti in 2016, the Barbadian singer walked away from the awards empty handed despite being nominated for eight gongs. The biggest shock was Twenty One Pilots winning the Best Pop Duo performance over Rihanna and Drake’s hit “Work”.

IM HERE FOR RIHANNA AND BEYONCÉ BLOWING KISSES AT EACH OTHER #Grammys pic.twitter.com/5q1N0vsSat — Beyoncé Reactions (@ReactionBeyonce) February 13, 2017

Rihanna actually scored points online at multiple occasions during the ceremony, notably her standing ovation and fist-pumping after best friend Katy Perry’s performance, dancing while on FaceTime and blowing kisses to Beyonce in the audience.