Rihanna has been pictured cosying up to a mystery man while on holiday in Spain this week, whipping many of her fans into an investigative frenzy. As the photos emerged, one question immediately rang across the internet: who is he?

Shortly after the first revelation, he was identified as 29-year-old Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

It came as a surprise to many, as the Bajan star has been publicly single since she briefly dated Drake in 2016.

A source has told the rumour mill at The Sun that the relationship is legit. "[It's] the real deal," they said. "Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten [...] They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company." Make of that as you will.

But still, many questions remain unanswered. Here is all you need to know about Rihanna's new bae.

Who is Hassan Jameel?

Mr Jameel, a Saudi national, is deputy president and vice chairman Abdul Latif Jameel. The family-owned company is one of the largest businesses in the world.

His family fortune is estimated to be approximately $1.5 billion, due in part to the company holding exclusive distribution rights for Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia and seven other countries.

In addition to the Toyota deal, Mr Jameel’s family owns a soccer league with 14 teams, called the Jameel League.

He has been seen meeting with British royalty in the past a centre for entrepreneurship in the Middle East.

What does he do?

Mr Jameel is President of a charity called Community Jameel, which according to its website does not “define people by their problems, but by their potential”.

The organisation “invest[s] in training, job creation, and businesses aimed at helping communities transform themselves,” in addition to showcasing artists throughout the Middle East and beyond - especially women.

One of its aims is poverty reduction and using technology to increase food and water security.

The billionaire's group also has partnerships with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the Grameen Foundation.

Riri also has her own charitable organisation called the Clara Lionel Foundation that focuses on global health and emergency response. She was also named Harvard's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year.

Who has he dated before?

Mr Jameel is perhaps best known for another high-profile celebrity relationship. He was seen canoodling with British model and actress Naomi Campbell in 2016.

Ms Campbell and the “Umbrella” songstress have a history of drama, with the pair famously unfollowing each other on Instagram last year.

But, Ms Campbell told an interviewer that she has no “beef” with Rihanna or anyone, “especially with black women, who are in the same thing and doing the same struggle”.

