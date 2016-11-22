Talk about kicking a man when he's down.

Ray J and Chris Brown dropped their new track 'Famous' on Monday evening via Apple Music, which responds to the pair being depicted in Kanye West's video for his track of the same name.

In Ray J and Brown's song, which was produced by Drumma Boy Ray J references Kim Kardashian, referring to his 2003 sex tape with West's wife, which leaked in 2007, and hits out at the rest of her family.

He raps: "She f***ed me for fame, look in her eyes/She was the first one to sign on the line/She was the real one to plan it all out/Look at the family, they walk around proud/All because she had my d**k in her mouth."

It also appears to reference the recent robbery of Kardashian in Paris, with the line: "Gotta stay strapped while you walk around now."

You can listen to the track, which was released within moments of the announcement that West had been admitted to hospital, below:

Some listeners may find it ironic that Ray J is accusing Kim Kardashian-West of piggy-backing on his fame in a song that mimics that of one by her now-husband.

West's 'Famous' name-dropped Ray J and featured nude, wax models based on likenesses of him and Brown.

Ray J previously told Billboard that he would respond to West's work with his own song, saying: "You can't fault me and Chris for responding to all the things that have been done about us [in the media] over the last few months.

Multiple media reports suggest that West was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering from 'exhaustion' after increasingly erratic behaviour that led to the cancellation of his sold-out Saint Pablo tour.